UK Mercs Were Involved in Ukrainian Military’s Botched Landing on Tendra Spit
The British hirelings unsuccessfully tried to enter the Tendra Spit in the Kherson region, a source in the Russian security forces told Sputnik.
The mercenaries were stationed and trained in the town of Ochakov, the source added.
The mercenaries were stationed and trained in the town of Ochakov, the source added.
What’s known about the botched operation:
Russian forces thwarted an attempt by Ukrainian troops to take control of the Tendra Spit on July 28
The enemy suffered significant losses.
Subsequently, a powerful strike hit the port of Ochakov in the Nikolayev region – the attempted launch point for Ukrainian amphibious forces.
Enemy activity was also detected near the Kinburn Spit.
The Ukrainian military’s goal was to create a hype “without any real benefit," Kherson region governor Vladimir Saldo stressed.