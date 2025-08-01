https://sputnikglobe.com/20250801/uk-mercs-were-involved-in-ukrainian-militarys-botched-landing-on-tendra-spit-1122531825.html

UK Mercs Were Involved in Ukrainian Military’s Botched Landing on Tendra Spit

The British hirelings unsuccessfully tried to enter the Tendra Spit in the Kherson region, a source in the Russian security forces told Sputnik.

The mercenaries were stationed and trained in the town of Ochakov, the source added.What’s known about the botched operation:The Ukrainian military’s goal was to create a hype “without any real benefit," Kherson region governor Vladimir Saldo stressed.

