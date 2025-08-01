"From the very beginning, the West has used discussions on human rights issues within this organization to deliver patronizing lectures, impose neoliberal values, and attempt to create a loyal fifth column in countries east of Austria through a network of NGOs and media." "From the very beginning, the West has used discussions on human rights issues within this organization to deliver patronizing lectures, impose neoliberal values, and attempt to create a loyal fifth column in countries east of Austria through a network of NGOs and media."

"It has stripped the agenda of fundamental tasks such as promoting intercultural dialogue, ensuring access to information, and protecting the rights of national minorities and religious believers."

"Western countries, the OSCE Secretary General, and the organization's institutions remain silent despite the eradication of the Russian language and culture in Ukraine and Kiev's campaign against the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC)."

"For years, the OSCE's executive structures have turned a blind eye to the discrimination against Russian-speaking populations in Moldova and the Baltic states, the cynical disregard by Riga and Tallinn of the issue of mass statelessness, and numerous instances of Islamophobia and Christianophobia—including public Quran burnings in Denmark and Sweden and the persecution of the Estonian Orthodox Christian Church."

Repressive measures are being applied against Russian correspondents in EU countries and Moldova.

The information space is being "cleansed" in Ukraine as well.

In France, accreditation is being denied to representatives of RT television channel and Sputnik agency under the pretext that they are "not media outlets but mouthpieces of Russian state propaganda."

"This is despite the fact that it was France's initiative that led to the inclusion in the 1990 Paris Charter for a New Europe of a solemn promise by all OSCE participants to ensure free access to any information—both within their own territories and regarding information originating from other OSCE member states. It turns out that this promise too was deceitful and no longer holds, having fallen victim to 'cancel culture.'"

Europe's militarization is effectively spiraling out of control - the situation is more than alarming, and the OSCE can hardly do anything about it," Lavrov stated.