Bulgaria Incapable of Replacing All Russian Units at Kozloduy Nuclear Plant – Russian Envoy
Bulgaria Incapable of Replacing All Russian Units at Kozloduy Nuclear Plant – Russian Envoy
Bulgaria will not be able to replace all Russian units and assemblies at the Kozloduy nuclear power plant (NPP), despite attempts to find an alternative to Russian equipment, Russian Ambassador to Bulgaria Eleonora Mitrofanova told Sputnik.
The Kozloduy nuclear power plant, built with the active participation of the Soviet Union in the 1970s, is the only functioning nuclear power plant in Bulgaria, Mitrofanova specified.
kozloduy, kozloduy npp, nuclear plant, nuclear power plant, bulgarian nuclear power plant, nuclear cooperation, rosatom project, rosatom, nuclear power, russian technology, russia-bulgaria relations, russia-bulgaria ties, russia-bulgaria cooperation, russia-bulgaria negotiations, russia-bulgaria trade, russia-bulgaria economic cooperation, russia-bulgaria nuclear cooperation, russophobia, anti-russian sentiment, anti-russian bias
04:36 GMT 02.08.2025
A Dec. 4, 2006, file photo showing a general view of Bulgaria's only one nuclear power plant of Kozloduy some 240 kms. (150 miles) north of the Bulgarian capital Sofia
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Bulgaria will not be able to replace all Russian units and assemblies at the Kozloduy nuclear power plant (NPP), despite attempts to find an alternative to Russian equipment, Russian Ambassador to Bulgaria Eleonora Mitrofanova told Sputnik.
The Kozloduy nuclear power plant, built with the active participation of the Soviet Union in the 1970s, is the only functioning nuclear power plant in Bulgaria, Mitrofanova specified.
“For political reasons, the Bulgarians are actively trying to find analogues of Russian equipment in the US, the Czech Republic, Ukraine, and other countries. As you know, since May of last year, the gradual transition of the 5th power unit to ‘democratic’ American fuel began. But it is impossible to replace all units and assemblies. In these conditions, Rosatom continues targeted technical maintenance of this energy infrastructure,” Mitrofanova said.
