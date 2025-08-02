https://sputnikglobe.com/20250802/bulgaria-incapable-of-replacing-all-russian-units-at-kozloduy-nuclear-plant--russian-envoy-1122541118.html
Bulgaria Incapable of Replacing All Russian Units at Kozloduy Nuclear Plant – Russian Envoy
Bulgaria Incapable of Replacing All Russian Units at Kozloduy Nuclear Plant – Russian Envoy
Sputnik International
Bulgaria will not be able to replace all Russian units and assemblies at the Kozloduy nuclear power plant (NPP), despite attempts to find an alternative to Russian equipment, Russian Ambassador to Bulgaria Eleonora Mitrofanova told Sputnik.
2025-08-02T04:36+0000
2025-08-02T04:36+0000
2025-08-02T04:36+0000
world
bulgaria
russia
rosatom
nuclear power plant
nuclear energy
civilian nuclear energy cooperation
nuclear plant
russophobia
anti-russian bias
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/02/1122541212_0:159:2500:1565_1920x0_80_0_0_0b1668ca9527df4ddb2b67a7e3de053f.jpg
The Kozloduy nuclear power plant, built with the active participation of the Soviet Union in the 1970s, is the only functioning nuclear power plant in Bulgaria, Mitrofanova specified.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231115/hungary-to-be-able-to-stop-importing-electricity-once-paks-2-nuclear-plant-launched-1114982858.html
bulgaria
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/02/1122541212_122:0:2341:1664_1920x0_80_0_0_874a623d842b5ab48f1fc7732d52eefe.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
kozloduy, kozloduy npp, nuclear plant, nuclear power plant, bulgarian nuclear power plant, nuclear cooperation, rosatom project, rosatom, nuclear power, russian technology, russia-bulgaria relations, russia-bulgaria ties, russia-bulgaria cooperation, russia-bulgaria negotiations, russia-bulgaria trade, russia-bulgaria economic cooperation, russia-bulgaria nuclear cooperation, russophobia, anti-russian sentiment, anti-russian bias
kozloduy, kozloduy npp, nuclear plant, nuclear power plant, bulgarian nuclear power plant, nuclear cooperation, rosatom project, rosatom, nuclear power, russian technology, russia-bulgaria relations, russia-bulgaria ties, russia-bulgaria cooperation, russia-bulgaria negotiations, russia-bulgaria trade, russia-bulgaria economic cooperation, russia-bulgaria nuclear cooperation, russophobia, anti-russian sentiment, anti-russian bias
Bulgaria Incapable of Replacing All Russian Units at Kozloduy Nuclear Plant – Russian Envoy
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Bulgaria will not be able to replace all Russian units and assemblies at the Kozloduy nuclear power plant (NPP), despite attempts to find an alternative to Russian equipment, Russian Ambassador to Bulgaria Eleonora Mitrofanova told Sputnik.
The Kozloduy nuclear power plant, built with the active participation of the Soviet Union in the 1970s, is the only functioning nuclear power plant in Bulgaria, Mitrofanova specified.
“For political reasons, the Bulgarians are actively trying to find analogues of Russian equipment in the US, the Czech Republic, Ukraine, and other countries. As you know, since May of last year, the gradual transition of the 5th power unit to ‘democratic’ American fuel began. But it is impossible to replace all units and assemblies. In these conditions, Rosatom continues targeted technical maintenance of this energy infrastructure,” Mitrofanova said.
15 November 2023, 15:52 GMT