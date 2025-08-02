https://sputnikglobe.com/20250802/malaysian-king-ibrahim-to-pay-historic-first-visit-to-russia-1122542643.html

Malaysian King Ibrahim to Pay Historic First Visit to Russia

Malaysian Supreme Head of State, Sultan Ibrahim will visit Russia from August 5-10 and will hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin said

The Malaysian leader will hold talks with the Russian president on August 6. During the talks the leaders will discuss the development of the relations between Russia and Malaysia, as well as relevant topics of regional and international agenda, the Kremlin added.This will be the historic first state visit of a Malaysian monarch to Russia.

