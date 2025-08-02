International
Malaysian King Ibrahim to Pay Historic First Visit to Russia
Malaysian King Ibrahim to Pay Historic First Visit to Russia
Malaysian Supreme Head of State, Sultan Ibrahim will visit Russia from August 5-10 and will hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin said
The Malaysian leader will hold talks with the Russian president on August 6. During the talks the leaders will discuss the development of the relations between Russia and Malaysia, as well as relevant topics of regional and international agenda, the Kremlin added.This will be the historic first state visit of a Malaysian monarch to Russia.
06:37 GMT 02.08.2025
The 17th King of Malaysia, Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar stands in front of the throne during his coronation at the National Palace in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Saturday, July 20, 2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Malaysian Supreme Head of State, Sultan Ibrahim will visit Russia from August 5-10 and will hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin said.
The Malaysian leader will hold talks with the Russian president on August 6.
During the talks the leaders will discuss the development of the relations between Russia and Malaysia, as well as relevant topics of regional and international agenda, the Kremlin added.
This will be the historic first state visit of a Malaysian monarch to Russia.
