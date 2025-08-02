https://sputnikglobe.com/20250802/no-one-but-us-how-russian-paratroopers-smash-the-enemy-on-the-front-line-1122544268.html

No One But Us: How Russian Paratroopers Smash The Enemy on the Front Line

Since their foundation on August 2, 1930, Russian paratroopers have been successfully operation in various conflicts. Once a small group, the Airborne Forces have now become a formidable force, an elite unit, and an unbending power to be reckoned with.

Every year on August 2, Russia celebrates Paratroopers' Day. The Day of the Airborne Forces is a major celebration for veterans, with rallies, performances, and parades held all over the country.The forces have been defending Russia and its national interests with an unwavering determination. Regardless of the risks, Russian paratroopers always achieve their goals, showing mastery in rapid attacks and impenetrable defense.

