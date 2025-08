https://sputnikglobe.com/20250802/russian-air-defense-systems-down-112-ukrainian-drones-overnight--1122542120.html

Russian Air Defense Systems Down 112 Ukrainian Drones Overnight

Russian Air Defense Systems Down 112 Ukrainian Drones Overnight

Sputnik International

Russian air defense systems intercepted and destroyed more than 100 Ukrainian drones overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said

2025-08-02T05:32+0000

2025-08-02T05:32+0000

2025-08-02T05:32+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

russian defense ministry

uav

ukraine

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/1d/1115276602_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_a2e96680fc16630a48ff5be50d65410d.jpg

"Over the past night, from 20:00 Moscow time on August 1 [17:00 GMT on Friday] to 04:40 Moscow time on August 2 air defense systems on duty intercepted and destroyed 112 Ukrainian aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles [UAVs]," the ministry said in a statement. More than 30 drones were downed over Rostov Region and four were intercepted over Penza. Eleven Ukrainian drones were shot down over the waters of the Azov and Black Seas overnight, the ministry said. Earlier on Saturday, regional authorities said that one person was dead following a massive drone attack on Rostov Region, while another person was killed in an enemy drone attack on an enterprise in Penza.

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia intercepts ukrainian drones, russian defense systems