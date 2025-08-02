https://sputnikglobe.com/20250802/russian-army-liberates-alexandro-kalinovo-settlement-in-donetsk-peoples-republic-1122543394.html

Russian Army Liberates Alexandro-Kalinovo Settlement in Donetsk People's Republic

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced that units of the Yug Battlegroup have liberated the settlement of Aleksandro-Kalinovo in the Donetsk People's Republic (DNR) through decisive actions.

According to the MoD's daily briefing, Russian forces also inflicted losses on Ukrainian personnel and equipment from:· 3 mechanized brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU)· 1 mountain assault brigade· 1 National Guard brigadeThe strikes targeted areas near Kleban-Byk, Serebryanka, Pleshcheevka, Aleksandro-Shultino, Konstantinovka, Zvanovka, and Ivanopolye in the DNR.Russia's Tsentr Battlegroup has eliminated over 410 Ukrainian soldiers over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.The losses of Ukrainian troops included six armored vehicles, including one US-made HMMWV armored vehicle and one Turkey-made Kirpi armored vehicle, the ministry said in a statement.The Zapad Battlegroup has eliminated more than 230 Ukrainian soldiers, while the Vostok Battlegroup has eliminated up to 205 Ukrainian troops, the ministry added.The Sever Battlegroup has eliminated over 175 Ukrainian soldiers, a tank, eight motor vehicles and three artillery guns, as well as six ammunition depots, the ministry said.The Yug Battlegroup has eliminated up to 150 Ukrainian soldiers, three combat armored vehicles, including one US-made М113 armored personnel carrier, a pickup, three artillery guns and one electronic warfare station, the ministry said.Russia's Dnepr Battlegroup defeated the Ukrainian armed forces in several areas of the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, where Ukraine lost over 80 soldiers, two artillery guns and six electronic warfare stations, one Israel-made radar RADA, as well as five ammunition depots, the ministry added.

