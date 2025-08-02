https://sputnikglobe.com/20250802/russian-medics-who-continued-surgery-during-strong-quake-in-kamchatka-tell-their-story---1122543954.html
Russian Medics Who Continued Surgery During Strong Quake in Kamchatka Tell Their Story
The footage of Kamchatka medical professionals who heroically did not interrupt the surgery during a massive 8.8 magnitude earthquake has made the rounds on social media, amassing over two billion likes in total.
The footage of Kamchatka medical professionals who heroically did not interrupt the surgery during a massive 8.8 magnitude earthquake has made the rounds on social media, amassing over two billion likes in total.Earlier this week, President Putin said that all medical workers who kept working during the record-breaking earthquake deserve state awards.
Russia's Kamchatka was struck by the 8.8-magnitude earthquake on July 30.
Earlier this week, President Putin said that all medical workers who kept working during the record-breaking earthquake deserve state awards.