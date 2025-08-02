International
Russian Medics Who Continued Surgery During Strong Quake in Kamchatka Tell Their Story
Russian Medics Who Continued Surgery During Strong Quake in Kamchatka Tell Their Story
The footage of Kamchatka medical professionals who heroically did not interrupt the surgery during a massive 8.8 magnitude earthquake has made the rounds on social media, amassing over two billion likes in total.
The footage of Kamchatka medical professionals who heroically did not interrupt the surgery during a massive 8.8 magnitude earthquake has made the rounds on social media, amassing over two billion likes in total. Earlier this week, President Putin said that all medical workers who kept working during the record-breaking earthquake deserve state awards.
Russian Medics Who Continued Surgery During Strong Quake in Kamchatka Tell Their Story

11:02 GMT 02.08.2025
Russia's Kamchatka was struck by the 8.8-magnitude earthquake on July 30.
The footage of Kamchatka medical professionals who heroically did not interrupt the surgery during a massive 8.8 magnitude earthquake has made the rounds on social media, amassing over two billion likes in total.
Earlier this week, President Putin said that all medical workers who kept working during the record-breaking earthquake deserve state awards.
