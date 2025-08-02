International
Ukrainian Intelligence Chief Says Ukraine Could Cease to Exist as State
Ukrainian Intelligence Chief Says Ukraine Could Cease to Exist as State

© Sputnik / Andrei Stenin
© Sputnik / Andrei Stenin
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Ukrainian Military Intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov (listed by Russia’s financial watchdog as an extremist and terrorist) said on Saturday that Ukraine could cease to exist as a state if Ukrainian society cannot figure out what it wants and what it should do.
"I collect stamps, I am a philatelist… Many of the countries whose stamps I examine no longer exist… So, we need to seriously think about what we are doing and where we need to go. We must clearly define that for ourselves… Otherwise, we could just become the subject of the next postage stamp," Budanov said in an interview with a Ukrainian journalist.
In July, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Ukraine had long since become a Western colony and could end up losing its statehood.
