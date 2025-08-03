https://sputnikglobe.com/20250803/kamchatkas-ancient-volcano-awakens-after-500-years-1122545827.html

Kamchatka's Ancient Volcano Awakens after 500 Years

Kamchatka's Ancient Volcano Awakens after 500 Years

The first eruption of the Krasheninnikov Volcano in 600 years was recorded in Kamchatka, the growth of the cone inside the northern crater of the volcano is expected, the head of the Kamchatka Volcanic Eruption Response Team (KVERT), Olga Girina, told Sputnik.

Earlier, the Russian Emergencies Ministry's regional branch for the Kamchatka Krai, using KVERT data, reported an ash emission from Krasheninnikov Volcano, which occurred to a height of up to six kilometers, while the height of the fire-breathing mountain itself is 1,856 meters above sea level. According to the scientist, the eruption of the Krasheninnikov volcano was possibly connected with a recent strong earthquake with a magnitude of 8.8. In late July, a magnitude 8.8 earthquake occurred in Kamchatka, the strongest since 1952. Tremors with a force of up to magnitude 8 were also felt in the northern Kuril Islands. A tsunami alert was declared in Kamchatka and in the Severo-Kurilsk region, where a state of emergency was also declared. Four tsunami waves partially damaged the port infrastructure and other facilities. Later, sea and helicopter services and the local port in Severo-Kurilsk resumed work.

