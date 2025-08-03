https://sputnikglobe.com/20250803/only-29-of-uk-citizens-would-vote-for-brexit-now---poll-1122546332.html
Only 29% of UK Citizens Would Vote for Brexit Now - Poll
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Only 29% of UK citizens would vote for Britain's exit from the EU (Brexit) if the referendum was held now, according to a poll by the Times newspaper.
At the time of the referendum in June 2016, 52% of UK citizens voted for it, the newspaper said.
It is noted that now 52% of respondents said they would like to remain in the European Union. At the same time, 49% of respondents believe that a referendum on reunification with the EU should be held in the next five years.
The poll was conducted from July 22 to 24 among 2,113 people. Data on statistical error is not provided.
13 December 2024, 13:48 GMT
In a referendum in June 2016, 52% of Britons voted to leave the European Union. On January 31, 2020, the country left the EU after 47 years of membership. The transition period after Brexit, when all EU norms and laws were in effect in Britain and citizens traveled under a simplified procedure, ended on December 31 of the same year. On January 1, 2021, a trade and cooperation agreement between the parties came into force. The Financial Times wrote that the UK had ceased to be a significant trade hub due to leaving the European Union, and that Brexit had significantly complicated investment in British companies.