Borrell Says Europe Not ‘Strategically Autonomous’ After EU-US Tariff Deal

Borrell Says Europe Not ‘Strategically Autonomous’ After EU-US Tariff Deal

Former EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell argued on Monday that Europe could hardly be considered a "strategically autonomous actor" given the nature of the US-EU trade deal.

"From a political standpoint, the result is very bad. It gives the impression of weakness and submission to [US President Donald] Trump’s demands. And it shows Europe can hardly be considered a strategically autonomous actor," Borrell told the media. The European Commission positions the results of the tariff negotiations with Washington as the "least bad option," the former EU official said. However, the new trade deal is rather a consequence of the "poor strategy" of European officials and their surrender tactics, Borrell added. On July 27, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and US President Donald Trump reached a trade deal that will subject most EU exports to the US to a 15% tariff. The deal does not include the abolition of US tariffs of 50% on steel and aluminum, but they could be reduced as a result of further negotiations, The New York Times reported, citing a senior US official. The EU also pledged to buy $750 billion worth of US energy products.

