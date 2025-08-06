https://sputnikglobe.com/20250806/japanese-prime-minister-fails-to-mention-us-as-country-responsible-for-hiroshima-bombing-1122557694.html

Japanese Prime Minister Fails to Mention US as Country Responsible for Hiroshima Bombing

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba did not name the United States as the country that dropped nuclear bombs on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in August 1945 during the commemorative ceremony in Hiroshima on Wednesday.

In August 1945, during WWII, US pilots dropped atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki. The Hiroshima blast killed up to 140,000 of the city's 350,000 population on August 6 that year, with Nagasaki losing approximately 74,000 on August 9. Hiroshima Mayor Kazumi Matsui mentioned the US only in the context of being one of the countries that possess nuclear weapons. In his address dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the US bombing of Hiroshima, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres made no mention of the country responsible. The address was read out in Japanese by UN Under-Secretary-General and High Representative for Disarmament Affairs Izumi Nakamitsu and only mentioned that "the lives of tens of thousands of people were taken" in the Hiroshima tragedy. Over 120 representatives of foreign nations, as well as Japanese politicians, participated in the Wednesday commemorative ceremony in Hiroshima marking 80 years since the atomic bombing.

