LIVE: Putin and Witkoff Hold Meeting in Moscow
US Special Envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff arrived in Moscow on early Wednesday morning. This is his fifth visit to Russia in 2025.
Sputnik is live as Russian President Vladimir Putin and US Special Envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff hold a crucial meeting.Witkoff and Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev, the Russian president's special representative for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries, visited Moscow's Zaryadye Park before on Wednesday morning before the talks, a source close to the negotiations told Sputnik.Dmitriev and Witkoff also visited a restaurant in the Park, where they spent an hour and a half before a stroll through the park, visiting the observation stage and taking in views of the Russian capital, a Sputnik correspondent reported.The correspondent added that both officials, accompanied by security guards, were in a good mood and chatting.Follow Sputnik's live feed for more details!
09:38 GMT 06.08.2025 (Updated: 09:48 GMT 06.08.2025)
