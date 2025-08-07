https://sputnikglobe.com/20250807/history-of-meetings-between-vladimir-putin-and-donald-trump-1122568430.html

History of Meetings Between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump

History of Meetings Between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump

Sputnik International

Russia and the United States have agreed to a meeting between Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump in the coming days, with preparations for the summit now in progress.

2025-08-07T12:35+0000

2025-08-07T12:35+0000

2025-08-07T12:35+0000

multimedia

vladimir putin

donald trump

g20

russia

us

summit

infographic

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/07/1122570201_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_3da9b008706e6674a26708492884ee54.png

Since the beginning of the year, Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump have held six telephone conversations, the most recent of which took place on July 3.The last face-to-face meeting between Putin and Trump occurred at the G20 summit in Japan in 2019, where their talks lasted over an hour.A year earlier, in 2018, they held a full bilateral meeting in Helsinki, with their conversation lasting more than two hours.Take a look at all of Putin's and Trump's meetings with detailed insights in Sputnik’s infographic:

1

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia and the united states, meeting between presidents vladimir putin and donald trump, preparations for the summit