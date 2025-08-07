International
History of Meetings Between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump
Russia and the United States have agreed to a meeting between Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump in the coming days, with preparations for the summit now in progress.
Since the beginning of the year, Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump have held six telephone conversations, the most recent of which took place on July 3.The last face-to-face meeting between Putin and Trump occurred at the G20 summit in Japan in 2019, where their talks lasted over an hour.A year earlier, in 2018, they held a full bilateral meeting in Helsinki, with their conversation lasting more than two hours.Take a look at all of Putin's and Trump's meetings with detailed insights in Sputnik’s infographic:
12:35 GMT 07.08.2025
Since the beginning of the year, Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump have held six telephone conversations, the most recent of which took place on July 3.
The last face-to-face meeting between Putin and Trump occurred at the G20 summit in Japan in 2019, where their talks lasted over an hour.
A year earlier, in 2018, they held a full bilateral meeting in Helsinki, with their conversation lasting more than two hours.
Take a look at all of Putin's and Trump's meetings with detailed insights in Sputnik’s infographic:
