Putin Holds Talks With UAE President in Moscow
The UAE President, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, arrived in Russia for an official visit on Thursday.
Sputnik comes to you live as Russian President Vladimir Putin and his counterpart from the UAE, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, hold talks in Moscow. The Kremlin announced on Wednesday that the leaders intend to discuss the current state and future prospects of bilateral cooperation, alongside key issues on the international agenda, at the meeting. Putin and Al Nahyan met less than a year ago, in October 2024. At that time, the UAE president first visited Moscow, where he had an informal conversation with Putin at Novo-Ogaryovo, followed by official talks at the Kremlin. After Moscow, Al Nahyan traveled to Kazan, where he participated in the BRICS summit.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!
2025
Putin Holds Talks With UAE President in Moscow
UAE President, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, arrived in Russia for an official visit on Thursday.
Sputnik comes to you live as Russian President Vladimir Putin and his counterpart from the UAE, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, hold talks in Moscow.
The Kremlin announced on Wednesday that the leaders intend to discuss the current state and future prospects of bilateral cooperation, alongside key issues on the international agenda, at the meeting.
Putin and Al Nahyan met less than a year ago, in October 2024. At that time, the UAE president first visited Moscow, where he had an informal conversation with Putin at Novo-Ogaryovo, followed by official talks at the Kremlin. After Moscow, Al Nahyan traveled to Kazan, where he participated in the BRICS summit.
Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!