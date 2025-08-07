Russia Terms 'Resonated' with Witkoff - Ritter
02:15 GMT 07.08.2025 (Updated: 04:36 GMT 07.08.2025)
Russia's modified ceasefire conditions resonated with Steve Witkoff, but whether the sides can reach a final agreement is still uncertain, says military analyst and former US Marine Corps intelligence officer, Scott Ritter.
"Now that there appears to be some movement toward negotiating a ceasefire, I think the question on everybody's mind is, will the US follow through with these secondary sanctions, or will they be put on pause while the two presidents meet and seek to resolve this issue?"
Trump previously called the negotiations with Russia "very good", and hoped they are "ending that road".