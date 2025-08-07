International
Russia-US Talks on Ukraine Settlement
Russian and US negotiators are holding talks aimed at bringing an end to the conflict in Ukraine. The Ukrainian crisis began after the 2014 Euromaidan coup, escalating dramatically in 2022 amid Kiev’s threats to crush the Donbass, and a NATO push to absorb Ukraine and goad Russia into a proxy war.
Russia Terms 'Resonated' with Witkoff - Ritter
Russia Terms 'Resonated' with Witkoff - Ritter
Sputnik International
Russia's modified ceasefire conditions resonated with Steve Witkoff, but whether the sides can reach a final agreement is still uncertain, says military analyst and former US Marine Corps intelligence officer, Scott Ritter.
2025-08-07T02:15+0000
2025-08-07T04:36+0000
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/06/1122561677_0:63:3072:1791_1920x0_80_0_0_23c4c72645961dda8c24c29fdd9d6236.jpg
Trump previously called the negotiations with Russia "very good", and hoped they are "ending that road".
Russia Terms 'Resonated' with Witkoff - Ritter

02:15 GMT 07.08.2025 (Updated: 04:36 GMT 07.08.2025)
President Vladimir Putin met with US Special Presidential Envoy for the Middle East Steven Witkoff
President Vladimir Putin met with US Special Presidential Envoy for the Middle East Steven Witkoff
Russia's modified ceasefire conditions resonated with Steve Witkoff, but whether the sides can reach a final agreement is still uncertain, says military analyst and former US Marine Corps intelligence officer, Scott Ritter.
Meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in Helsinki - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.08.2025
Russia-US Talks on Ukraine Settlement
'Good Chance of Meeting' with Putin, Zelensky - Trump
03:19 GMT
"Now that there appears to be some movement toward negotiating a ceasefire, I think the question on everybody's mind is, will the US follow through with these secondary sanctions, or will they be put on pause while the two presidents meet and seek to resolve this issue?"
Trump previously called the negotiations with Russia "very good", and hoped they are "ending that road".
