UAE President Pays Official Visit to Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin and UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan last met in October 2024, when the UAE president visited Moscow.

Sputnik comes to you live as UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrives in Moscow with an official visit.Russian President Vladimir Putin and UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will discuss the situation in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict zone, according to materials for the meeting of the two leaders released by the Kremlin on Thursday.The leaders also plan to discuss economic cooperation between Russia and the UAE, focusing on the implementation of specific projects, the materials said, adding that the positions of Russia and the UAE coincide on most of the current issues on the global and regional agenda.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!

