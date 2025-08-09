https://sputnikglobe.com/20250809/putin-holds-phone-call-with-brazils-president-to-discuss-ukraine-crisis---kremlin-1122585033.html

Putin Holds Phone Call With Brazil's President to Discuss Ukraine Crisis - Kremlin

Sputnik International

MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the Kremlin said

The leaders reiterated their mutual commitment to further strengthening Russian-Brazilian strategic partnership, as well as cooperation within BRICS, the statement said.

