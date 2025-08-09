https://sputnikglobe.com/20250809/putin-holds-phone-call-with-brazils-president-to-discuss-ukraine-crisis---kremlin-1122585033.html
Putin Holds Phone Call With Brazil's President to Discuss Ukraine Crisis - Kremlin
09.08.2025
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the Kremlin said on Saturday.
"Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Vladimir Putin informed his Brazilian counterpart about the main results of the recent meeting with US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff. The Brazilian President expressed support for efforts aimed at helping resolve the Ukrainian crisis," the statement read.
The leaders reiterated their mutual commitment to further strengthening Russian-Brazilian strategic partnership, as well as cooperation within BRICS, the statement said.