Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Air Defenses Intercept 97 Ukrainian Drones Over Russian Regions at Night
This night, air defenses shot down 97 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"This past night from 22:41 on August 8 to 05:05 Moscow time on August 9, air defense systems on duty destroyed and intercepted 97 Ukrainian aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles: 28 over the Kursk Region, 13 over the Bryansk Region, 13 over the Kaluga Region, 10 over the Tula Region, eight over the Oryol Region, eight over the Belgorod Region, seven over the Sea of Azov, five over the Krasnodar Territory, two over the Rostov Region, one over Crimea, one over the Moscow Region and one over the Lipetsk Region," the ministry said.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - This night, air defenses shot down 97 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"This past night from 22:41 on August 8 to 05:05 Moscow time on August 9, air defense systems on duty destroyed and intercepted 97 Ukrainian aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles: 28 over the Kursk Region, 13 over the Bryansk Region, 13 over the Kaluga Region, 10 over the Tula Region, eight over the Oryol Region, eight over the Belgorod Region, seven over the Sea of Azov, five over the Krasnodar Territory, two over the Rostov Region, one over Crimea, one over the Moscow Region and one over the Lipetsk Region," the ministry said.
