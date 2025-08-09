https://sputnikglobe.com/20250809/russian-air-defenses-intercept-97-ukrainian-drones-over-russian-regions-at-night-1122580598.html

Russian Air Defenses Intercept 97 Ukrainian Drones Over Russian Regions at Night

Sputnik International

This night, air defenses shot down 97 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"This past night from 22:41 on August 8 to 05:05 Moscow time on August 9, air defense systems on duty destroyed and intercepted 97 Ukrainian aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles: 28 over the Kursk Region, 13 over the Bryansk Region, 13 over the Kaluga Region, 10 over the Tula Region, eight over the Oryol Region, eight over the Belgorod Region, seven over the Sea of Azov, five over the Krasnodar Territory, two over the Rostov Region, one over Crimea, one over the Moscow Region and one over the Lipetsk Region," the ministry said.

