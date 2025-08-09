https://sputnikglobe.com/20250809/russian-air-defenses-intercept-97-ukrainian-drones-over-russian-regions-at-night-1122580598.html
Russian Air Defenses Intercept 97 Ukrainian Drones Over Russian Regions at Night
Russian Air Defenses Intercept 97 Ukrainian Drones Over Russian Regions at Night
Sputnik International
This night, air defenses shot down 97 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
2025-08-09T04:53+0000
2025-08-09T04:53+0000
2025-08-09T04:53+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
russia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/01/1119211006_0:0:3026:1702_1920x0_80_0_0_d15fcad501427c02172252b598ba7538.jpg
"This past night from 22:41 on August 8 to 05:05 Moscow time on August 9, air defense systems on duty destroyed and intercepted 97 Ukrainian aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles: 28 over the Kursk Region, 13 over the Bryansk Region, 13 over the Kaluga Region, 10 over the Tula Region, eight over the Oryol Region, eight over the Belgorod Region, seven over the Sea of Azov, five over the Krasnodar Territory, two over the Rostov Region, one over Crimea, one over the Moscow Region and one over the Lipetsk Region," the ministry said.
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/01/1119211006_6:0:2737:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9ffa403880511a224cbf594011ea66f3.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russian air defenses, ukrainian drones, russian special military operation
russian air defenses, ukrainian drones, russian special military operation
Russian Air Defenses Intercept 97 Ukrainian Drones Over Russian Regions at Night
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - This night, air defenses shot down 97 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"This past night from 22:41 on August 8 to 05:05 Moscow time on August 9, air defense systems on duty destroyed and intercepted 97 Ukrainian aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles: 28 over the Kursk Region, 13 over the Bryansk Region, 13 over the Kaluga Region, 10 over the Tula Region, eight over the Oryol Region, eight over the Belgorod Region, seven over the Sea of Azov, five over the Krasnodar Territory, two over the Rostov Region, one over Crimea, one over the Moscow Region and one over the Lipetsk Region," the ministry said.