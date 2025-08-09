https://sputnikglobe.com/20250809/russian-forces-take-control-of-yablonovka-settlement-in-donetsk-peoples-republic-1122584048.html

Russian Forces Take Control of Yablonovka Settlement in Donetsk People's Republic

Russia's Tsentr battlegroup of forces has regained control of the settlement of Yablonovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic

"Units of the Tsentr group of forces have liberated the Yablonovka settlement of the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said in a statement.Other developments on the battlefield:◻️ Air defense superiority: two HIMARS rockets, a Su-27 aircraft, and 457 fixed-wing drones shot down over the past day ◻️ Russian Armed Forces struck storage and launch sites for fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles ◻️ Heavy Ukrainian losses: 1,395 soldiers

