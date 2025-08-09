https://sputnikglobe.com/20250809/russian-forces-take-control-of-yablonovka-settlement-in-donetsk-peoples-republic-1122584048.html
Russian Forces Take Control of Yablonovka Settlement in Donetsk People's Republic
Russian Forces Take Control of Yablonovka Settlement in Donetsk People's Republic
Sputnik International
Russia's Tsentr battlegroup of forces has regained control of the settlement of Yablonovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic
2025-08-09T10:12+0000
2025-08-09T10:12+0000
2025-08-09T10:22+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
russian defense ministry
donetsk
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/05/1120034933_0:97:3006:1787_1920x0_80_0_0_c15d9152427aff878a44fba0a306f15d.jpg
"Units of the Tsentr group of forces have liberated the Yablonovka settlement of the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said in a statement.Other developments on the battlefield:◻️ Air defense superiority: two HIMARS rockets, a Su-27 aircraft, and 457 fixed-wing drones shot down over the past day ◻️ Russian Armed Forces struck storage and launch sites for fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles ◻️ Heavy Ukrainian losses: 1,395 soldiers
russia
donetsk
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/05/1120034933_114:0:2845:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_58c495489e781a67cc2f4727fc358e6d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
donetsk people's republic, dpr, yablonovka, russian army
donetsk people's republic, dpr, yablonovka, russian army
Russian Forces Take Control of Yablonovka Settlement in Donetsk People's Republic
10:12 GMT 09.08.2025 (Updated: 10:22 GMT 09.08.2025)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Tsentr battlegroup of forces has regained control of the settlement of Yablonovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"Units of the Tsentr group of forces have liberated the Yablonovka settlement of the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said in a statement.
The liberation of Yablonovka allows the Russian Army to advance towards the critically important Konstantinovka settlement which serves as a vital logistics hub, supplying Ukrainian forces across the entire Kramatorsk-Slavyansk area.
Other developments on the battlefield:
◻️ Air defense superiority: two HIMARS rockets, a Su-27 aircraft, and 457 fixed-wing drones shot down over the past day
◻️ Russian Armed Forces struck storage and launch sites for fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles
◻️ Heavy Ukrainian losses: 1,395 soldiers