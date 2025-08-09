International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Forces Take Control of Yablonovka Settlement in Donetsk People's Republic
Russian Forces Take Control of Yablonovka Settlement in Donetsk People's Republic
Russia's Tsentr battlegroup of forces has regained control of the settlement of Yablonovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic
"Units of the Tsentr group of forces have liberated the Yablonovka settlement of the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said in a statement.Other developments on the battlefield:◻️ Air defense superiority: two HIMARS rockets, a Su-27 aircraft, and 457 fixed-wing drones shot down over the past day ◻️ Russian Armed Forces struck storage and launch sites for fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles ◻️ Heavy Ukrainian losses: 1,395 soldiers
Russian Forces Take Control of Yablonovka Settlement in Donetsk People's Republic

10:22 GMT 09.08.2025
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Tsentr battlegroup of forces has regained control of the settlement of Yablonovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"Units of the Tsentr group of forces have liberated the Yablonovka settlement of the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said in a statement.
The liberation of Yablonovka allows the Russian Army to advance towards the critically important Konstantinovka settlement which serves as a vital logistics hub, supplying Ukrainian forces across the entire Kramatorsk-Slavyansk area.
Other developments on the battlefield:
◻️ Air defense superiority: two HIMARS rockets, a Su-27 aircraft, and 457 fixed-wing drones shot down over the past day
◻️ Russian Armed Forces struck storage and launch sites for fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles
◻️ Heavy Ukrainian losses: 1,395 soldiers
