Trump Announces Armenia - Azerbaijan Peace Deal

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that the United States has "finally succeeded in making peace" between Armenia and Azerbaijan and that under the bilateral peace deal, the countries will "open up" commerce, travel, and diplomatic relations.

"With this accord, we have finally succeeded in making peace, and we just left the Oval Office, where we signed voluminous documents and very important elements to the agreement. The countries of Armenia and Azerbaijan are committing to stop all fighting forever, open up commerce, travel, and diplomatic relations, and respect each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity," Trump said at a signing ceremony with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the White House.“It’s been 35 years of fighting, and now they’re friends,” Trump said, calling the agreement a “momentous joint peace declaration.”Key points from Trump’s statement at the Armenia–Azerbaijan–US summit Armenia and Azerbaijan committed to: 🔸 Permanently end all fighting 🔸 Respect each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity 🔸 Restore commerce, travel, and diplomatic relations 🔹 Trump expressed confidence in the leaders' future relations, saying: 💬 “I think you two are going to have a great relationship… and if you don’t, call me.” The summit resolved what Trump called the “key issue” blocking past talks: 🔸 Agreement on the “Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity”, a transit corridor giving Azerbaijan full access to Nakhchivan 🔸 Trump emphasized it would respect Armenia’s sovereignty 🔹 Armenia agreed to a 99-year exclusive partnership with the US to develop the corridor, with potential extension 🔹 Trump said the corridor would bring significant US infrastructure investment and economic benefits to all three countries 🔹 The US will also sign bilateral agreements with both Armenia and Azerbaijan to expand cooperation in: 🔸 Energy 🔸 Trade 🔸 Technology, including artificial intelligence (AI)

