Iran, IAEA to Discuss New Formats of Interaction on Monday - Foreign Ministry
Iran, IAEA to Discuss New Formats of Interaction on Monday - Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
10.08.2025
"Tomorrow we will hold talks with the deputy of Mr. Grossi, the IAEA Secretary General, on the issue of new forms of interaction," Araghchi was quoted as saying by Iranian news agency IRNA. On July 2, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian issued a decree that suspended Iran's cooperation with the IAEA. The foreign minister said that channels for cooperation remained open. Iran says that its cooperation with the IAEA is conditional on safeguards for its nuclear facilities and scientists. The suspension of cooperation is linked to Iran's criticism of the IAEA and Grossi for inaction amid US and Israeli strikes on nuclear facilities in Fordo, Isfahan, and Natanz.
Iran, IAEA to Discuss New Formats of Interaction on Monday - Foreign Ministry
TEHRAN, (Sputnik) - Tehran will hold talks with one of the deputies of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi on new forms of interaction on August 11, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Sunday.
"Tomorrow we will hold talks with the deputy of Mr. Grossi, the IAEA Secretary General, on the issue of new forms of interaction," Araghchi was quoted as saying by Iranian news agency IRNA.
On July 2, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian issued a decree that suspended Iran's cooperation with the IAEA. The foreign minister said that channels for cooperation remained open.
Iran says that its cooperation with the IAEA is conditional on safeguards for its nuclear facilities and scientists. The suspension of cooperation is linked to Iran's criticism of the IAEA and Grossi for inaction amid US and Israeli strikes on nuclear facilities in Fordo, Isfahan, and Natanz.