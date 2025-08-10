https://sputnikglobe.com/20250810/iran-iaea-to-discuss-new-formats-of-interaction-on-monday---foreign-ministry-1122590191.html

Iran, IAEA to Discuss New Formats of Interaction on Monday - Foreign Ministry

Iran, IAEA to Discuss New Formats of Interaction on Monday - Foreign Ministry

Sputnik International

TEHRAN, (Sputnik) - Tehran will hold talks with one of the deputies of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi on new forms of... 10.08.2025, Sputnik International

2025-08-10T18:09+0000

2025-08-10T18:09+0000

2025-08-10T18:09+0000

world

abbas araghchi

masoud pezeshkian

iran

tehran

international atomic energy agency (iaea)

sputnik

foreign ministry

natanz

newsfeed

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093828484_0:143:3071:1870_1920x0_80_0_0_7e02fe5e9544a4d3b61a213ae44fceb5.jpg

"Tomorrow we will hold talks with the deputy of Mr. Grossi, the IAEA Secretary General, on the issue of new forms of interaction," Araghchi was quoted as saying by Iranian news agency IRNA. On July 2, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian issued a decree that suspended Iran's cooperation with the IAEA. The foreign minister said that channels for cooperation remained open. Iran says that its cooperation with the IAEA is conditional on safeguards for its nuclear facilities and scientists. The suspension of cooperation is linked to Iran's criticism of the IAEA and Grossi for inaction amid US and Israeli strikes on nuclear facilities in Fordo, Isfahan, and Natanz.

iran

tehran

natanz

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

abbas araghchi, masoud pezeshkian, iran, tehran, international atomic energy agency (iaea), sputnik, foreign ministry, natanz, newsfeed