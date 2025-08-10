https://sputnikglobe.com/20250810/russian-air-defenses-intercept-121-ukrainian-drones-overnight-1122588246.html

Russian Air Defenses Intercept 121 Ukrainian Drones Overnight

Russian Air Defenses Intercept 121 Ukrainian Drones Overnight

Sputnik International

Over the past night, Russian air defense forces shot down 121 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones, most of them over the territory of Krasnodar Krai, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

2025-08-10T06:26+0000

2025-08-10T06:26+0000

2025-08-10T06:26+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

ukraine

russian defense ministry

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/06/1112416255_0:109:3072:1837_1920x0_80_0_0_e97a76357ae023d3adb1204228f742e6.jpg

"During the past night from 20:00 [17:00 GMT] on August 9 to 06:10 Moscow time [03:10 GMT] on August 10, air defense alert systems destroyed and intercepted 121 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," it said. Twenty-nine of them were shot down over the Krasnodar Krai, 15 over the Republic of Crimea, 13 over the Bryansk region, 12 over the Belgorod region, nine over the Voronezh region, eight over the Saratov region, eight over the Stavropol Krai, seven over the Kaluga region, six over the Tula region, five over the Rostov region, four over the Ryazan region, two over the Sea of Azov, one over the Smolensk region, one over the Oryol region, and one over the Tver region, the ministry added.

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia intercepts ukrainian drones, russian air defense systems