Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Air Defenses Intercept 121 Ukrainian Drones Overnight
Over the past night, Russian air defense forces shot down 121 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones, most of them over the territory of Krasnodar Krai, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"During the past night from 20:00 [17:00 GMT] on August 9 to 06:10 Moscow time [03:10 GMT] on August 10, air defense alert systems destroyed and intercepted 121 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," it said. Twenty-nine of them were shot down over the Krasnodar Krai, 15 over the Republic of Crimea, 13 over the Bryansk region, 12 over the Belgorod region, nine over the Voronezh region, eight over the Saratov region, eight over the Stavropol Krai, seven over the Kaluga region, six over the Tula region, five over the Rostov region, four over the Ryazan region, two over the Sea of Azov, one over the Smolensk region, one over the Oryol region, and one over the Tver region, the ministry added.
Russian Air Defenses Intercept 121 Ukrainian Drones Overnight

06:26 GMT 10.08.2025
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Over the past night, Russian air defense forces shot down 121 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones, most of them over the territory of Krasnodar Krai, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"During the past night from 20:00 [17:00 GMT] on August 9 to 06:10 Moscow time [03:10 GMT] on August 10, air defense alert systems destroyed and intercepted 121 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," it said.
Twenty-nine of them were shot down over the Krasnodar Krai, 15 over the Republic of Crimea, 13 over the Bryansk region, 12 over the Belgorod region, nine over the Voronezh region, eight over the Saratov region, eight over the Stavropol Krai, seven over the Kaluga region, six over the Tula region, five over the Rostov region, four over the Ryazan region, two over the Sea of Azov, one over the Smolensk region, one over the Oryol region, and one over the Tver region, the ministry added.
