UK Defence Ministry Covered Up Radioactive Leak From Nuclear Storage Into Sea - Reports

The UK Ministry of Defence has been covering up for years the leak of radioactive water into the sea from a nuclear warhead storage facility in western Scotland due to old pipes bursting, the Guardian newspaper reported, citing documents from the Scottish environmental regulator.

The base where Britain's nuclear bombs are stored allowed radioactive water to leak into the sea after old pipes repeatedly burst.According to the publication, the military base in question is near the Scottish settlement of Coulport. It stores nuclear warheads intended for four Trident submarines, which are based nearby. Citing documents from the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa), the publication said that the military base's pipes had repeatedly burst: in 2010, then twice in 2019 and twice more in 2021. According to the regulator, at the time of the ruptures, about half of all the storage equipment had expired. As noted, water contaminated with radioactive tritium, a substance used in warheads, was leaking from the pipes. According to the publication, Sepa and the British Ministry of Defence have tried to hide information about the leaks for many years, claiming that it was a matter of national security. But recently, Scottish Information Commissioner David Hamilton ordered this data to be made public, after which it was obtained by the Scottish media Ferret and the Guardian.

