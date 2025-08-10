https://sputnikglobe.com/20250810/uk-defence-ministry-covered-up-radioactive-leak-from-nuclear-storage-into-sea---reports-1122587927.html
UK Defence Ministry Covered Up Radioactive Leak From Nuclear Storage Into Sea - Reports
UK Defence Ministry Covered Up Radioactive Leak From Nuclear Storage Into Sea - Reports
Sputnik International
The UK Ministry of Defence has been covering up for years the leak of radioactive water into the sea from a nuclear warhead storage facility in western Scotland due to old pipes bursting, the Guardian newspaper reported, citing documents from the Scottish environmental regulator.
2025-08-10T05:33+0000
2025-08-10T05:33+0000
2025-08-10T05:33+0000
military
united kingdom (uk)
scotland
britain
submarine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107052/98/1070529827_0:222:3208:2026_1920x0_80_0_0_ebe179b5c16dedc596a0431523a02118.jpg
The base where Britain's nuclear bombs are stored allowed radioactive water to leak into the sea after old pipes repeatedly burst.According to the publication, the military base in question is near the Scottish settlement of Coulport. It stores nuclear warheads intended for four Trident submarines, which are based nearby. Citing documents from the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa), the publication said that the military base's pipes had repeatedly burst: in 2010, then twice in 2019 and twice more in 2021. According to the regulator, at the time of the ruptures, about half of all the storage equipment had expired. As noted, water contaminated with radioactive tritium, a substance used in warheads, was leaking from the pipes. According to the publication, Sepa and the British Ministry of Defence have tried to hide information about the leaks for many years, claiming that it was a matter of national security. But recently, Scottish Information Commissioner David Hamilton ordered this data to be made public, after which it was obtained by the Scottish media Ferret and the Guardian.
united kingdom (uk)
scotland
britain
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107052/98/1070529827_145:0:2846:2026_1920x0_80_0_0_592b3537455ace375be6d1d8f55cedef.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
uk, britain, scotland, british defense ministry, submarine, radioactive leak
uk, britain, scotland, british defense ministry, submarine, radioactive leak
UK Defence Ministry Covered Up Radioactive Leak From Nuclear Storage Into Sea - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The UK Ministry of Defence has been covering up for years the leak of radioactive water into the sea from a nuclear warhead storage facility in western Scotland due to old pipes bursting, the Guardian newspaper reported, citing documents from the Scottish environmental regulator.
The base where Britain's nuclear bombs are stored allowed radioactive water to leak into the sea after old pipes repeatedly burst.
Radioactive substances leaked into Loch Long, a sea bay near Glasgow in western Scotland, because the British navy failed to properly maintain a network of 1,500 water pipes at the base, the newspaper said.
According to the publication, the military base in question is near the Scottish settlement of Coulport. It stores nuclear warheads intended for four Trident submarines, which are based nearby.
Citing documents from the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa), the publication said that the military base's pipes had repeatedly burst: in 2010, then twice in 2019 and twice more in 2021. According to the regulator, at the time of the ruptures, about half of all the storage equipment had expired. As noted, water contaminated with radioactive tritium, a substance used in warheads, was leaking from the pipes.
According to the publication, Sepa and the British Ministry of Defence have tried to hide information about the leaks for many years, claiming that it was a matter of national security. But recently, Scottish Information Commissioner David Hamilton ordered this data to be made public, after which it was obtained by the Scottish media Ferret and the Guardian.