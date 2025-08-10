International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250810/vance-says-trump-wants-us-to-end-financing-of-conflict-in-ukraine-1122590311.html
Vance Says Trump Wants US to End Financing of Conflict in Ukraine
Vance Says Trump Wants US to End Financing of Conflict in Ukraine
Sputnik International
WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump wants the United States to halt the financing of the conflict in Ukraine, with US citizens tired of spending... 10.08.2025, Sputnik International
2025-08-10T18:45+0000
2025-08-10T18:45+0000
world
jd vance
us
donald trump
ukraine
washington
americans
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/07/1120805660_0:161:3028:1864_1920x0_80_0_0_e8075a575eabadcd34346afcae7a907f.jpg
"The president and I certainly think that America, we are done funding the Ukraine war business. We want to bring about a peaceful settlement to this thing. We want to stop the killing. But Americans, I think, are sick of continuing to send their money, their tax dollars, to this particular conflict," Vance told Fox News. If the Europeans want to buy weapons from US manufacturers to transfer them to Ukraine, then Washington does not object, the vice president said. "But we're not going to fund it ourselves anymore," he said. Trump is convinced that his upcoming meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on August 15 is "worth the effort," Vance said. "Maybethis works out, maybeit doesn't, but it's worth the effort; it's worth trying," he quoted Trump as telling him privately on the morning of the interview.
ukraine
washington
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/07/1120805660_165:0:2864:2024_1920x0_80_0_0_674834add13a15e9846568927553f313.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
jd vance, us, donald trump, ukraine, washington, americans
jd vance, us, donald trump, ukraine, washington, americans

Vance Says Trump Wants US to End Financing of Conflict in Ukraine

18:45 GMT 10.08.2025
© AP Photo / Evan VucciRepublican President-Elect Donald Trump and his running mate, Senator JD Vance, stand on stage at an election night watch party at the Palm Beach Convention Center, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Florida.
Republican President-Elect Donald Trump and his running mate, Senator JD Vance, stand on stage at an election night watch party at the Palm Beach Convention Center, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Florida. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.08.2025
© AP Photo / Evan Vucci
Subscribe
WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump wants the United States to halt the financing of the conflict in Ukraine, with US citizens tired of spending their taxes on it, US Vice President JD Vance said on Sunday.
"The president and I certainly think that America, we are done funding the Ukraine war business. We want to bring about a peaceful settlement to this thing. We want to stop the killing. But Americans, I think, are sick of continuing to send their money, their tax dollars, to this particular conflict," Vance told Fox News.
If the Europeans want to buy weapons from US manufacturers to transfer them to Ukraine, then Washington does not object, the vice president said.
"But we're not going to fund it ourselves anymore," he said.
Trump is convinced that his upcoming meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on August 15 is "worth the effort," Vance said.
"Maybethis works out, maybeit doesn't, but it's worth the effort; it's worth trying," he quoted Trump as telling him privately on the morning of the interview.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала