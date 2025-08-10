https://sputnikglobe.com/20250810/vance-says-trump-wants-us-to-end-financing-of-conflict-in-ukraine-1122590311.html
Vance Says Trump Wants US to End Financing of Conflict in Ukraine
Vance Says Trump Wants US to End Financing of Conflict in Ukraine
WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump wants the United States to halt the financing of the conflict in Ukraine, with US citizens tired of spending their taxes on it, US Vice President JD Vance said on Sunday.
"The president and I certainly think that America, we are done funding the Ukraine war business. We want to bring about a peaceful settlement to this thing. We want to stop the killing. But Americans, I think, are sick of continuing to send their money, their tax dollars, to this particular conflict," Vance told Fox News.
If the Europeans want to buy weapons from US manufacturers to transfer them to Ukraine, then Washington does not object, the vice president said.
"But we're not going to fund it ourselves anymore," he said.
Trump is convinced that his upcoming meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on August 15 is "worth the effort," Vance said.
"Maybethis works out, maybeit doesn't, but it's worth the effort; it's worth trying," he quoted Trump as telling him privately on the morning of the interview.