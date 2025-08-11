Armenia, Azerbaijan to Withdraw Complaints Filed Against Each Other in Int'l Courts - Draft Treaty
13:25 GMT 11.08.2025 (Updated: 14:43 GMT 11.08.2025)
© AP PhotoIn this photo provided by the Azerbaijan's Presidential Press Office on Thursday, July 10, 2025, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, right, and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan pose for a photo prior to their talks in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Armenia and Azerbaijan intend to withdraw complaints filed against each other in international courts after a peace agreement comes into force, the text of the draft treaty reads.
Armenia and Azerbaijan will not deploy forces of any third party along their common border, the initialed Agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan published by the Armenian Foreign Ministry on Monday said.
"The Parties shall not deploy along their mutual border forces of any third party. The Parties, pending the delimitation and subsequent demarcation of their mutual border, shall implement mutually agreed security and confidence-building measures, including in the military field, with a view to ensuring security and stability in the border regions," the text said.
Both parties commit not to take actions directed against each others territorial integrity, the draft text read.
"The Parties shall withdraw, dismiss, or otherwise settle any and all interstate claims, complaints, protests, objections, proceedings, and disputes related to the issues existed between the Parties before the signing of this Agreement in any legal forum within one month from the date of entry into force of this Agreement and shall not initiate such claims, complaints, protests, objections, proceedings, and shall not be involved in any manner into such claims, complaints, protests, objections, proceedings initiated against the other Party by any third-party," the text read.
Yerevan and Baku also commit to negotiate, conclude agreement on the delimitation and demarcation of the border, the draft agreement said.
"None of the Parties may invoke the provisions of its internal legislation as justification for its failure to perform the present Agreement," the text said.
Armenia and Azerbaijan will establish diplomatic relations after signing a peace agreement, the text of the draft treaty says.