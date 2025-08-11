https://sputnikglobe.com/20250811/armenia-azerbaijan-to-withdraw-complaints-filed-against-each-other-in-intl-courts---draft-treaty-1122593856.html

Armenia, Azerbaijan to Withdraw Complaints Filed Against Each Other in Int'l Courts - Draft Treaty

Sputnik International

Armenia and Azerbaijan intend to withdraw complaints filed against each other in international courts after a peace agreement comes into force, the text of the draft treaty reads.

world

azerbaijan

armenia

Armenia and Azerbaijan will not deploy forces of any third party along their common border, the initialed Agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan published by the Armenian Foreign Ministry on Monday said.Both parties commit not to take actions directed against each others territorial integrity, the draft text read.Yerevan and Baku also commit to negotiate, conclude agreement on the delimitation and demarcation of the border, the draft agreement said."None of the Parties may invoke the provisions of its internal legislation as justification for its failure to perform the present Agreement," the text said.Armenia and Azerbaijan will establish diplomatic relations after signing a peace agreement, the text of the draft treaty says.

