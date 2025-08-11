https://sputnikglobe.com/20250811/colombian-senator-turbay-dies-in-hospital-after-assassination-attempt-1122593583.html

Colombian Senator Turbay Dies in Hospital After Assassination Attempt

Colombian Senator Miguel Uribe Turbay died early on Monday after being critically injured in an assassination attempt, the Santa Fe Foundation hospital in Bogota said.

"The Santa Fe Foundation in Bogota regrets to announce that Senator Miguel Uribe Turbay died today at 1:56 a.m.," the hospital said in a statement. Uribe, an opposition lawmaker from the Democratic Center Party who planned to run for president, died after suffering from hemorrhagic stroke. The senator was shot in the head during an armed attack in June and had remained in hospital for two months. The Second Marquetalia rebel group is believed to be responsible for the assassination. Mario Uruena Sanchez, an author of an expert opinion for the Colombian Congress on the bill to ratify the 1989 UN Convention Against Mercenaries, told Sputnik over the weekend that the father of a teenager arrested on suspicion of shooting at Uribe had tried to enlist in the Ukrainian armed forces.

