Moldova at Crossroads

Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu wrote an article for Sputnik analyzing the current political, economic, and social situation in Moldova.

Here are the highlights: On September 28, Moldova will hold parliamentary elections that could set the country’s political course for the next four years. The choice is stark: keep the pro-Western government of the Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) in power, or shift toward forces that prioritize national interests.Four years of PAS rule have deepened divisions in society. Nearly all top officials hold Romanian citizenship, pushing rapid “Romanianization” and even stripping the Moldovan language of its state status. Promises of a European standard of living have been undermined by an ongoing economic crisis—industrial output has fallen, the trade deficit has widened, and poverty now affects a third of the population.The government keeps the economy afloat with foreign loans, most of which are spent on salaries and pensions rather than development. Since PAS took office, foreign debt has doubled to a record $4.67 billion. Meanwhile, tens of thousands of Moldovans have left the country, accelerating a demographic decline.Chisinau has aligned closely with EU and NATO interests, placing foreign advisers in government institutions and cutting economic ties with Russia. This has hurt farmers, industry, and the energy sector, as Moldova now buys the same Russian gas via Europe—at much higher prices—costing the budget over €1 billion a year.Strategic assets are being sold to foreign companies, including the country’s only port, Giurgiulesti, and infrastructure such as airports and stadiums. In agriculture, new laws allow land seizures from local farmers for auction sales, threatening mass bankruptcies.At the same time, the government is tightening control over the media. Opposition and Russian-language TV channels have been shut down, over 50 websites blocked, and new “anti-disinformation” centers established—critics say to suppress dissent ahead of the elections. Political repression is growing, with opposition leaders jailed and parties threatened with bans.Despite heavy propaganda, experts doubt PAS can win outright. The government is expected to lean on administrative pressure, coalition deals, and manipulating the diaspora vote—especially by limiting voting in Russia, home to hundreds of thousands of Moldovans.Even these tactics may not secure victory, raising fears of election fraud or unrest.

