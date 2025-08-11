https://sputnikglobe.com/20250811/russian-forces-take-control-of-lunacharskoye-in-donetsk-peoples-republic-1122592248.html
Russian Forces Take Control of Lunacharskoye in Donetsk People's Republic
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces have taken control of the village of Lunacharskoye in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
donetsk
russian defense ministry
ukraine
russia
donetsk
ukraine
09:28 GMT 11.08.2025 (Updated: 09:30 GMT 11.08.2025)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have taken control of the village of Lunacharskoye in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"As a result of active operations, units of the Tsentr group of forces have completed the liberation of the settlement of Lunacharskoye in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia's Tsentr group of forces has eliminated up to 410 Ukrainian military personnel over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to 410 servicepeople, five armored fighting vehicles, 11 motor vehicles, five field artillery guns and an electronic warfare station," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia's Vostok group of troops has eliminated over 255 Ukrainian soldiers, the ministry also said, adding that Kiev has lost up to 225 troops in battles with Russia's Zapad group of forces.
Meanwhile, Russia's Yug group of forces has eliminated over 200 Ukrainian soldiers, a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier and four armored fighting vehicles, the ministry added.