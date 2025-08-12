https://sputnikglobe.com/20250812/anchorage-summit-confirmed-trump-putin-to-discuss-peace-and-partnership-1122602140.html

Anchorage Summit Confirmed: Trump, Putin to Discuss Peace and Partnership

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump will travel to Anchorage, Alaska, on Friday morning to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and discuss peace and partnership, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Tuesday.

"On Friday morning, President Trump will travel across the country to Anchorage, Alaska, for a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin," Leavitt told a briefing. She added that Trump's "strong preference" will be for peace and partnership.

