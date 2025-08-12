https://sputnikglobe.com/20250812/iraq-syria-eye-restoration-of-strategic-oil-pipeline-1122599864.html

Iraq, Syria Eye Restoration of Strategic Oil Pipeline

Iraqi Oil Minister Hayyan Abdul Ghani has announced Baghdad's interest in restoring the Iraqi-Syrian oil pipeline after assessing its condition, Syria's SANA news agency reported on Tuesday.

While meeting with Syrian Energy Minister Mohammed Bashir in Baghdad to discuss energy cooperation between the two countries, Ghani expressed interest in restoring the operations of the Syrian-Iraqi oil pipeline and proposed engaging a specialized organization to assess its condition, including the possibility of restoring the old pipeline or building a new one, the report said. Recent events in the region could impact Iraqi oil exports, making the search for alternative routes a necessity, Ghani noted. Syria currently imports about 3 million barrels of crude oil monthly in addition to its own production in order to meet the consumers' needs for oil products, Bashir said during the meeting. The Syrian minister stressed the importance of connecting the oil pipelines of Syria and Iraq to strengthen economic cooperation, noting that the old Kirkuk-Baniyas pipeline had outlived its useful lifespan and requires a comprehensive assessment. Syrian Deputy Energy Minister Ghiath Diab, who also took part in the meeting, said that pumping stations along the pipeline route were almost completely destroyed and required major reconstruction, from replacing pipes and tanks to upgrading pumps, electrical grid and related infrastructure. The most cost-effective option would be to restore the old pipeline while simultaneously building a new one, he added. During the meeting, the energy officials also discussed a project to lay fiber-optic cables along oil pipelines with connections to Lebanon, SANA reported. They agreed to create joint technical and advisory teams to assess the current state of the facilities, as well as to form a committee to coordinate cooperation projects, the report said.

