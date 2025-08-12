https://sputnikglobe.com/20250812/russian-drone-guides-su-34s--gerans-to-devastating-hit-on-ukrainian-armor-in-sumy-1122600980.html

Russian Drone Guides Su-34s & Gerans to Devastating Hit on Ukrainian Armor in Sumy

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing SKAT 350M drone operators spotting a mechanized battalion of Ukraine’s 144th Separate Mechanized Brigade in the Sumy region.

The coordinates went straight to HQ — moments later, Su-34 strike fighters and Geran-2 loitering munitions delivered a precision blow using UMPC FAB-500 guided bombs. Result: up to 50 Ukrainian fighters eliminated, an ammo depot destroyed, 10 pieces of foreign hardware wiped out — including two US-made Abrams tanks and four Bradley IFVs — plus multiple other vehicles and armored assets. SKAT 350M UAV — Key specs:

