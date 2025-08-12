https://sputnikglobe.com/20250812/russian-drone-guides-su-34s--gerans-to-devastating-hit-on-ukrainian-armor-in-sumy-1122600980.html
Russian Drone Guides Su-34s & Gerans to Devastating Hit on Ukrainian Armor in Sumy
Russian Drone Guides Su-34s & Gerans to Devastating Hit on Ukrainian Armor in Sumy
Sputnik International
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing SKAT 350M drone operators spotting a mechanized battalion of Ukraine’s 144th Separate Mechanized Brigade in the Sumy region.
2025-08-12T16:07+0000
2025-08-12T16:07+0000
2025-08-12T16:07+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
military & intelligence
ukraine
russia
m2 bradley infantry fighting vehicle
drone
kalashnikov concern
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/0c/1122600824_0:85:1620:996_1920x0_80_0_0_1c75a940814543834bfd90beee5baff2.jpg
The coordinates went straight to HQ — moments later, Su-34 strike fighters and Geran-2 loitering munitions delivered a precision blow using UMPC FAB-500 guided bombs. Result: up to 50 Ukrainian fighters eliminated, an ammo depot destroyed, 10 pieces of foreign hardware wiped out — including two US-made Abrams tanks and four Bradley IFVs — plus multiple other vehicles and armored assets. SKAT 350M UAV — Key specs:
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/0c/1122600824_90:0:1530:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_20242565df3f7d32d9deab9341f31c88.jpg
Russian drone guides Su-34s & Gerans to devastating hit on Ukrainian armor in Sumy
Sputnik International
Russian drone guides Su-34s & Gerans to devastating hit on Ukrainian armor in Sumy
2025-08-12T16:07+0000
true
PT1M23S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
skat 350m, russian uav, kalashnikov concern, sumy region strike, su-34 strike fighters, geran-2 drones, umpc fab-500, abrams tanks destroyed, bradley ifvs destroyed, russian defense ministry video, uav surveillance, optical and ir targeting, precision strike guidance, post-strike assessment, reinforced airframe, parachute landing, high endurance drone, russian military technology, black sea theater operations, svo front line
skat 350m, russian uav, kalashnikov concern, sumy region strike, su-34 strike fighters, geran-2 drones, umpc fab-500, abrams tanks destroyed, bradley ifvs destroyed, russian defense ministry video, uav surveillance, optical and ir targeting, precision strike guidance, post-strike assessment, reinforced airframe, parachute landing, high endurance drone, russian military technology, black sea theater operations, svo front line
Russian Drone Guides Su-34s & Gerans to Devastating Hit on Ukrainian Armor in Sumy
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing SKAT 350M drone operators spotting a mechanized battalion of Ukraine’s 144th Separate Mechanized Brigade in the Sumy region.
The coordinates went straight to HQ — moments later, Su-34 strike fighters and Geran-2 loitering munitions delivered a precision blow using UMPC FAB-500 guided bombs.
Result: up to 50 Ukrainian fighters eliminated, an ammo depot destroyed, 10 pieces of foreign hardware wiped out — including two US-made Abrams tanks and four Bradley IFVs — plus multiple other vehicles and armored assets.
SKAT 350M UAV — Key specs:
Role:
Day/night aerial surveillance, target detection (optical & IR), precision strike guidance, post-strike assessment
Payload:
Advanced targeting module with upgraded algorithms for stable target lock and tracking
Endurance:
Up to 4 hours flight time Design: Reinforced airframe for parachute landing, high survivability and reliability
Manufacturer:
Kalashnikov Concern
Deployment:
Active across the entire front line, including the Black Sea theater