International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250812/russian-drone-guides-su-34s--gerans-to-devastating-hit-on-ukrainian-armor-in-sumy-1122600980.html
Russian Drone Guides Su-34s & Gerans to Devastating Hit on Ukrainian Armor in Sumy
Russian Drone Guides Su-34s & Gerans to Devastating Hit on Ukrainian Armor in Sumy
Sputnik International
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing SKAT 350M drone operators spotting a mechanized battalion of Ukraine’s 144th Separate Mechanized Brigade in the Sumy region.
2025-08-12T16:07+0000
2025-08-12T16:07+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
military & intelligence
ukraine
russia
m2 bradley infantry fighting vehicle
drone
kalashnikov concern
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/0c/1122600824_0:85:1620:996_1920x0_80_0_0_1c75a940814543834bfd90beee5baff2.jpg
The coordinates went straight to HQ — moments later, Su-34 strike fighters and Geran-2 loitering munitions delivered a precision blow using UMPC FAB-500 guided bombs. Result: up to 50 Ukrainian fighters eliminated, an ammo depot destroyed, 10 pieces of foreign hardware wiped out — including two US-made Abrams tanks and four Bradley IFVs — plus multiple other vehicles and armored assets. SKAT 350M UAV — Key specs:
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
Russian drone guides Su-34s & Gerans to devastating hit on Ukrainian armor in Sumy
Sputnik International
Russian drone guides Su-34s & Gerans to devastating hit on Ukrainian armor in Sumy
2025-08-12T16:07+0000
true
PT1M23S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/0c/1122600824_90:0:1530:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_20242565df3f7d32d9deab9341f31c88.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
skat 350m, russian uav, kalashnikov concern, sumy region strike, su-34 strike fighters, geran-2 drones, umpc fab-500, abrams tanks destroyed, bradley ifvs destroyed, russian defense ministry video, uav surveillance, optical and ir targeting, precision strike guidance, post-strike assessment, reinforced airframe, parachute landing, high endurance drone, russian military technology, black sea theater operations, svo front line
skat 350m, russian uav, kalashnikov concern, sumy region strike, su-34 strike fighters, geran-2 drones, umpc fab-500, abrams tanks destroyed, bradley ifvs destroyed, russian defense ministry video, uav surveillance, optical and ir targeting, precision strike guidance, post-strike assessment, reinforced airframe, parachute landing, high endurance drone, russian military technology, black sea theater operations, svo front line

Russian Drone Guides Su-34s & Gerans to Devastating Hit on Ukrainian Armor in Sumy

16:07 GMT 12.08.2025
© Sputnik
Subscribe
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing SKAT 350M drone operators spotting a mechanized battalion of Ukraine’s 144th Separate Mechanized Brigade in the Sumy region.
The coordinates went straight to HQ — moments later, Su-34 strike fighters and Geran-2 loitering munitions delivered a precision blow using UMPC FAB-500 guided bombs.
Result: up to 50 Ukrainian fighters eliminated, an ammo depot destroyed, 10 pieces of foreign hardware wiped out — including two US-made Abrams tanks and four Bradley IFVs — plus multiple other vehicles and armored assets.

SKAT 350M UAV — Key specs:

Role: Day/night aerial surveillance, target detection (optical & IR), precision strike guidance, post-strike assessment
Payload: Advanced targeting module with upgraded algorithms for stable target lock and tracking
Endurance: Up to 4 hours flight time Design: Reinforced airframe for parachute landing, high survivability and reliability
Manufacturer: Kalashnikov Concern
Deployment: Active across the entire front line, including the Black Sea theater
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала