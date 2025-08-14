https://sputnikglobe.com/20250814/russia-halt-ukraines-sapsan-missile-production-efforts-1122608935.html
Russia Halt Ukraine’s Sapsan Missile Production Efforts
Russia has blocked the Ukrainian Sapsan ballistic missile system for a long time, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday.
The joint efforts of the FSB and the Russian army have thwarted Ukraine's plans to produce Sapsan ballistic operational-tactical missile systems for strikes deep into Russia, and inflicted fire damage on Ukrainian defense industry complex enterprises that produced these systems, the FSB said.The coordinated actions of Russian security agencies have made it possible to prevent the threat of destroying targets deep in Russia and eliminate the technical base for the production of Ukrainian long-range ballistic missiles.
The joint efforts of the FSB and the Russian army have thwarted Ukraine's plans to produce Sapsan ballistic operational-tactical missile systems for strikes deep into Russia, and inflicted fire damage on Ukrainian defense industry complex enterprises that produced these systems, the FSB said.
The coordinated actions of Russian security agencies have made it possible to prevent the threat of destroying targets deep in Russia and eliminate the technical base for the production of Ukrainian long-range ballistic missiles.
Check out Sputnik’s infographics showing potential targets of the Sapsan missile system: