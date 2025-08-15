International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250815/alaska-has-will-have-significant-role-in-us-russia-relations--native-alaskan-sculptor-1122616474.html
Alaska Has, Will Have Significant Role in US-Russia Relations – Native Alaskan Sculptor
Alaska Has, Will Have Significant Role in US-Russia Relations – Native Alaskan Sculptor
Sputnik International
Alaska has always played and will play a significant role in the US-Russia relations, founding president and chief executive officer of the Alaska Native Heritage Center, sculptor Perry Eaton, told Sputnik.
2025-08-15T09:43+0000
2025-08-15T09:43+0000
world
putin-trump meeting in alaska
donald trump
us
alaska
russia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/0c/1122595743_0:228:2000:1353_1920x0_80_0_0_41d01e2cbd071caf36cb69f2a44358cd.jpg
“Alaska has and will play a role, like always, in the relationship with Russia as it develops in whatever form it is in,” Perry, an Alutiiq from Kodyak Island, who was baptized in the Russian Orthodoxy, said. The sculptor pointed out that Alaskans had been engaged in partnerships with the Russians since the time of Perestroika. Perry recalled that over the years, he worked very closely with the authorities of the Russian city of Magadan and led US delegations there. “Our people think very well of Russia,” he said. Perry expressed confidence that the decision to host the meeting between the US and Russian Presidents in Alaska was right from the point of view of public diplomacy. “On the people level, it is good,” he added. Kremlin and the White House announced last week that the Russian and US Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, would meet on August 15 in Alaska.
alaska
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/0c/1122595743_183:0:1987:1353_1920x0_80_0_0_0d58e746ba7866d7359c113cc0a0967a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us-russia relations, significant role, alaska ,
us-russia relations, significant role, alaska ,

Alaska Has, Will Have Significant Role in US-Russia Relations – Native Alaskan Sculptor

09:43 GMT 15.08.2025
© AP Photo / M. Scott MoonIn this March 17, 2013, file photo, the aurora borealis, or northern lights, fill the night sky above the Holy Assumption of the Virgin Mary Russian Orthodox church in Kenai, Alaska
In this March 17, 2013, file photo, the aurora borealis, or northern lights, fill the night sky above the Holy Assumption of the Virgin Mary Russian Orthodox church in Kenai, Alaska - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.08.2025
© AP Photo / M. Scott Moon
Subscribe
ANCHORAGE (Sputnik) – Alaska has always played and will play a significant role in the US-Russia relations, founding president and chief executive officer of the Alaska Native Heritage Center, sculptor Perry Eaton, told Sputnik.
“Alaska has and will play a role, like always, in the relationship with Russia as it develops in whatever form it is in,” Perry, an Alutiiq from Kodyak Island, who was baptized in the Russian Orthodoxy, said.
The sculptor pointed out that Alaskans had been engaged in partnerships with the Russians since the time of Perestroika.
“Many Alaskans were involved in that cooperation. Our universities were involved, our government was involved, our societies were involved. I traveled to Russia and was well received there as an American and Alaskan and an Orthodox Christian,” he added.
Perry recalled that over the years, he worked very closely with the authorities of the Russian city of Magadan and led US delegations there.
“Our people think very well of Russia,” he said.
Perry expressed confidence that the decision to host the meeting between the US and Russian Presidents in Alaska was right from the point of view of public diplomacy.
“On the people level, it is good,” he added.
Kremlin and the White House announced last week that the Russian and US Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, would meet on August 15 in Alaska.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала