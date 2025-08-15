https://sputnikglobe.com/20250815/alaska-has-will-have-significant-role-in-us-russia-relations--native-alaskan-sculptor-1122616474.html
Alaska has always played and will play a significant role in the US-Russia relations, founding president and chief executive officer of the Alaska Native Heritage Center, sculptor Perry Eaton, told Sputnik.
"Alaska has and will play a role, like always, in the relationship with Russia as it develops in whatever form it is in," Perry, an Alutiiq from Kodyak Island, who was baptized in the Russian Orthodoxy, said. The sculptor pointed out that Alaskans had been engaged in partnerships with the Russians since the time of Perestroika. Perry recalled that over the years, he worked very closely with the authorities of the Russian city of Magadan and led US delegations there. "Our people think very well of Russia," he said. Perry expressed confidence that the decision to host the meeting between the US and Russian Presidents in Alaska was right from the point of view of public diplomacy. "On the people level, it is good," he added. Kremlin and the White House announced last week that the Russian and US Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, would meet on August 15 in Alaska.
Alaska Has, Will Have Significant Role in US-Russia Relations – Native Alaskan Sculptor
“Alaska has and will play a role, like always, in the relationship with Russia as it develops in whatever form it is in,” Perry, an Alutiiq from Kodyak Island, who was baptized in the Russian Orthodoxy, said.
The sculptor pointed out that Alaskans had been engaged in partnerships with the Russians since the time of Perestroika.
“Many Alaskans were involved in that cooperation. Our universities were involved, our government was involved, our societies were involved. I traveled to Russia and was well received there as an American and Alaskan and an Orthodox Christian,” he added.
Perry recalled that over the years, he worked very closely with the authorities of the Russian city of Magadan and led US delegations there.
“Our people think very well of Russia,” he said.
Perry expressed confidence that the decision to host the meeting between the US and Russian Presidents in Alaska was right from the point of view of public diplomacy.
“On the people level, it is good,” he added.
Kremlin and the White House announced last week that the Russian and US Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, would meet on August 15 in Alaska.