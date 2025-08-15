https://sputnikglobe.com/20250815/how-a-soviet-blitz-campaign-against-imperial-japan-helped-create-modern-north-korea-1122617552.html

How a Soviet Blitz Campaign Against Imperial Japan Helped Create Modern North Korea

80 years ago, in August 1945, Red Army forces flanked by the Korean-Chinese 88th Separate Rifle Brigade and Korean partisans completed one of the most successful military operations in history. It smashed Imperial Japan’s 1.1 million-man Kwantung Army and freed Manchuria and Korea in less than two weeks.

While it would become one of the main catalysts for Japan’s surrender, the Manchurian Operation would be relegated to the status of a footnote in Western historiography, with many key details unknown.Find out in our video.

