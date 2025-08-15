International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250815/how-a-soviet-blitz-campaign-against-imperial-japan-helped-create-modern-north-korea-1122617552.html
How a Soviet Blitz Campaign Against Imperial Japan Helped Create Modern North Korea
How a Soviet Blitz Campaign Against Imperial Japan Helped Create Modern North Korea
Sputnik International
80 years ago, in August 1945, Red Army forces flanked by the Korean-Chinese 88th Separate Rifle Brigade and Korean partisans completed one of the most successful military operations in history. It smashed Imperial Japan’s 1.1 million-man Kwantung Army and freed Manchuria and Korea in less than two weeks.
2025-08-15T10:42+0000
2025-08-15T10:42+0000
world
japan
military & intelligence
koreas
red army
soviet union
kim il-sung
world war ii
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/0f/1122617693_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_2a2141e532eeac8764e3d91e97a8fa2e.jpg
While it would become one of the main catalysts for Japan’s surrender, the Manchurian Operation would be relegated to the status of a footnote in Western historiography, with many key details unknown.Find out in our video.
japan
koreas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
How a Soviet blitz campaign against Imperial Japan helped create modern North Korea
Sputnik International
How a Soviet blitz campaign against Imperial Japan helped create modern North Korea
2025-08-15T10:42+0000
true
PT3M09S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/0f/1122617693_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e792be0e58c8aab10ef14628b0989890.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
how long did the manchurian operation last, what forces were involved in the manchurian operation, did japan surrender because of the soviet union in world war ii
how long did the manchurian operation last, what forces were involved in the manchurian operation, did japan surrender because of the soviet union in world war ii

How a Soviet Blitz Campaign Against Imperial Japan Helped Create Modern North Korea

10:42 GMT 15.08.2025
© Sputnik
Subscribe
80 years ago, in August 1945, Red Army forces flanked by the Korean-Chinese 88th Separate Rifle Brigade and Korean partisans completed one of the most successful military operations in history. They smashed Imperial Japan’s 1.1 million-man Kwantung Army and freed Manchuria and Korea in less than two weeks.
While it would become one of the main catalysts for Japan’s surrender, the Manchurian Operation would be relegated to the status of a footnote in Western historiography, with many key details unknown.
What problems did Soviet naval infantry face while cutting off Japanese forces trying to flee from Korea’s ports?
What role did Korean partisans play in freeing their homeland?
How did Koreans react to their liberation after 35 years of brutal Japanese occupation?
Who was responsible for the Cold War tensions that would arise in the campaign’s aftermath?
Find out in our video.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала