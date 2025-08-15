International
WATCH: Putin-Trump Hold Joint Presser
The closed-door talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump has concluded at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson near Anchorage, Alaska.
Sputnik is live as Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump are set to begin their presser after a 3-on-3 closed meeting.The Russian delegation featured Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Defense Minister Andrei Belousov, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov, and RDIF head Kirill Dmitriev. The US delegation included senior diplomatic and security officials.
russian president vladimir putin and us president donald trump, joint base elmendorf-richardson, on the northern outskirts of anchorage, alaska, meeting between
russian president vladimir putin and us president donald trump, joint base elmendorf-richardson, on the northern outskirts of anchorage, alaska, meeting between

WATCH: Putin-Trump Hold Joint Presser

22:54 GMT 15.08.2025 (Updated: 23:10 GMT 15.08.2025)
© AP Photo / Julia Demaree Nikhinson
Саммит президентов США и России Дональда Трампа и Владимира Путина - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.08.2025
© AP Photo / Julia Demaree Nikhinson
The closed-door talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump has concluded at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson near Anchorage, Alaska.
Sputnik is live as Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump are set to begin their presser after a 3-on-3 closed meeting.
© Ruptly
The Russian delegation featured Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Defense Minister Andrei Belousov, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov, and RDIF head Kirill Dmitriev. The US delegation included senior diplomatic and security officials.
