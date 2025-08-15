WATCH: Putin-Trump Hold Joint Presser

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250815/live-putin-trump-hold-joint-presser-1122624380.html
The closed-door talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump has concluded at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson near Anchorage, Alaska.
Sputnik is live as Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump are set to begin their presser after a 3-on-3 closed meeting.The Russian delegation featured Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Defense Minister Andrei Belousov, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov, and RDIF head Kirill Dmitriev. The US delegation included senior diplomatic and security officials.
Sputnik is live as Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump are set to begin their presser after a 3-on-3 closed meeting.
The Russian delegation featured Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Defense Minister Andrei Belousov, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov, and RDIF head Kirill Dmitriev. The US delegation included senior diplomatic and security officials.