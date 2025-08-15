https://sputnikglobe.com/20250815/uk-admits-serious-nuclear-incident-at-clyde-base-but-keeps-the-details-secret-1122616357.html
UK Admits Serious Nuclear Incident at Clyde Base, But Keeps the Details Secret
UK Admits Serious Nuclear Incident at Clyde Base, But Keeps the Details Secret
Sputnik International
The UK Defense Ministry has admitted that a serious nuclear incident occurred earlier this year at the Clyde naval base in Scotland, where the Trident nuclear deterrent force is based, The Telegraph newspaper reported.
2025-08-15T09:41+0000
2025-08-15T09:41+0000
2025-08-15T09:41+0000
world
united kingdom (uk)
trident
incident
uk defense ministry
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107632/04/1076320420_0:0:1000:563_1920x0_80_0_0_e0c231f384447657c3a45f69dcf8e7a6.jpg
The incident was assigned "category A," which means that there was a "high potential for radioactive release to the environment," the report said on Thursday. Information about the incident was disclosed after a request from a Scottish member of parliament, the report read. However, the ministry did not disclose details of the incident or specify whether there was actually a leak of radioactive substances. In response to the request, the ministry also stated that between January 1 and April 22, in addition to one category "A" incident, two category "B" incidents, seven category "C" incidents and four category "D" incidents occurred at the Clyde base, the report noted. Category "B" incidents are defined as having "actual or high potential for a contained release within [a] building or submarine or unplanned exposure to radiation," category "C" incidents have "moderate potential for future release," while category D incidents are unlikely to prompt any release but "may contribute towards an adverse trend," the newspaper reported.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241102/fire-at-uks-bae-systems-facility-damages-16bln-nuclear-submarine---reports-1120754737.html
united kingdom (uk)
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107632/04/1076320420_0:0:1000:751_1920x0_80_0_0_dc223738532b1e33a2a939a885e79548.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
uk admits serious nuclear incident, clyde base, uk defense ministry
uk admits serious nuclear incident, clyde base, uk defense ministry
UK Admits Serious Nuclear Incident at Clyde Base, But Keeps the Details Secret
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The UK Defense Ministry has admitted that a serious nuclear incident occurred earlier this year at the Clyde naval base in Scotland, where the Trident nuclear deterrent force is based, a UK newspaper reported.
The incident was assigned "category A," which means that there was a "high potential for radioactive release to the environment," the report said on Thursday.
Information about the incident was disclosed after a request from a Scottish member of parliament, the report read. However, the ministry did not disclose details of the incident or specify whether there was actually a leak of radioactive substances.
In response to the request, the ministry also stated that between January 1 and April 22, in addition to one category "A" incident, two category "B" incidents, seven category "C" incidents and four category "D" incidents occurred at the Clyde base, the report noted.
Category "B" incidents are defined as having "actual or high potential for a contained release within [a] building or submarine or unplanned exposure to radiation," category "C" incidents have "moderate potential for future release," while category D incidents are unlikely to prompt any release but "may contribute towards an adverse trend," the newspaper reported.
2 November 2024, 18:45 GMT