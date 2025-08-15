https://sputnikglobe.com/20250815/watch-putin-and-trump-meet-for-historic-summit-in-alaska-1122615440.html
WATCH: Putin and Trump Meet for Historic Summit in Alaska
The highly anticipated meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump takes place at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, on the northern outskirts of Anchorage, Alaska.
Sputnik is live as Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump are set to begin their summit with a one-on-one meeting, accompanied by interpreters, followed by inter-delegation talks.The Russian delegation includes Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Defense Minister Andrei Belousov, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov, and Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries.The summit’s key focus will be the resolution of the Ukraine crisis, with additional discussions on bilateral economic cooperation and global security.Follow Sputnik's live feed for more details!
The highly anticipated meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump is taking place at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, on the northern outskirts of Anchorage, Alaska.
Sputnik is live as Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump are set to begin their summit with a one-on-one meeting, accompanied by interpreters, followed by inter-delegation talks.
The Russian delegation includes Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Defense Minister Andrei Belousov, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov, and Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries.
The summit’s key focus will be the resolution of the Ukraine crisis, with additional discussions on bilateral economic cooperation and global security.
Follow Sputnik's live feed for more details!