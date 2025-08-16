https://sputnikglobe.com/20250816/dennis-kucinich-cuts-through-msms-alaska-summit-spin-1122632708.html

Dennis Kucinich Cuts Through MSM's Alaska Summit Spin

Dennis Kucinich Cuts Through MSM's Alaska Summit Spin

President Trump’s rejection of Zelensky and the Europeans’ ‘ceasefire or nothing’ demands is a “big” and “very positive” development that the mainstream media wants to pretend doesn’t exist, former Ohio congressman and two-time Democratic presidential candidate Dennis Kucinich told Sputnik.

Praising Trump’s flexibility in the interests of trying to achieve peace “without worrying about the chattering class,” Kucinich said the president will now face the challenge of signaling to hawks in Congress from his own party that changes are coming in the US’s Ukraine policy.Major US and European television and print media went into meltdown mode over Friday's Putin-Trump Summit in Anchorage, Alaska, vacillating between condemning Trump for his warm and friendly tone toward the Russian president, and simultaneously trying to assure audiences that no substantive progress toward a Ukrainian peace agreement was made.

