Putin-Trump Summit Went Much Better than Expected — Pepe Escobar

Putin-Trump Summit Went Much Better than Expected — Pepe Escobar

There are few details about what exactly was discussed in the meeting, but Russian officials have made it clear that they’re pleased with how it went, says veteran geopolitical analyst, Pepe Escobar.

2025-08-16T03:19+0000

There were even some indications that a serious US-Russia reset could be on the horizon.US-Russia summit took place on Friday at Alaska’s Elmendorf-Richardson military base.The Russian delegation featured Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Defense Minister Andrei Belousov, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov, and RDIF head Kirill Dmitriev. The US delegation included senior diplomatic and security officials.

