Putin-Trump Summit Went Much Better than Expected — Pepe Escobar
There are few details about what exactly was discussed in the meeting, but Russian officials have made it clear that they’re pleased with how it went, says veteran geopolitical analyst, Pepe Escobar.
There were even some indications that a serious US-Russia reset could be on the horizon.US-Russia summit took place on Friday at Alaska’s Elmendorf-Richardson military base.The Russian delegation featured Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Defense Minister Andrei Belousov, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov, and RDIF head Kirill Dmitriev. The US delegation included senior diplomatic and security officials.
Putin-Trump Summit Went Much Better than Expected — Pepe Escobar
03:19 GMT 16.08.2025 (Updated: 03:40 GMT 16.08.2025)
Even according to President Trump himself, they came to agreement on several important points and only a few are left. So this implies. serious discussions not only about Ukraine, a possible resolution in Ukraine, and of course we we have no idea about the terms and the parameters, but a reset, a serious reset of US-Russia relations.
