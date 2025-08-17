International
EU, UK Supporters of Ukraine Conflict in Panic - Russian Envoy Dmitriev
Russian special presidential envoy for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries Kirill Dmitriev said on Sunday that the officials in the EU and the UK who support the conflict in Ukraine, appear to be panicking ahead of the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky
On his Telegram channel, Dmitriev referenced Western media reports about some of the European leaders possibly going to escort Zelensky to the meeting with Trump, and commented by saying, "European and UK supporters of the conflict in Ukraine are in a panic." Among the media that he referenced were Politico's report about Finnish President Alexander Stubb possibly going to accompany Zelensky at the talks with Trump, and Bild's report claiming that Zelensky's support group might include French President Emmanuel Macron, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Trump held narrow-format talks in Anchorage, Alaska. The talks were held in a three-on-three format and lasted 2 hours and 45 minutes. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and presidential aide Yury Ushakov took part in the meeting on the Russian side. The United States was represented by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff. On Saturday, Zelenskyy confirmed a planned visit to the United States on August 18 to meet with Trump.
17.08.2025
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian special presidential envoy for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries Kirill Dmitriev said on Sunday that the officials in the EU and the UK who support the conflict in Ukraine, appear to be panicking ahead of the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky.
On his Telegram channel, Dmitriev referenced Western media reports about some of the European leaders possibly going to escort Zelensky to the meeting with Trump, and commented by saying, "European and UK supporters of the conflict in Ukraine are in a panic."
Among the media that he referenced were Politico's report about Finnish President Alexander Stubb possibly going to accompany Zelensky at the talks with Trump, and Bild's report claiming that Zelensky's support group might include French President Emmanuel Macron, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.
World
Europe Scrambles to Accompany Zelensky to US
03:37 GMT
On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Trump held narrow-format talks in Anchorage, Alaska. The talks were held in a three-on-three format and lasted 2 hours and 45 minutes. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and presidential aide Yury Ushakov took part in the meeting on the Russian side. The United States was represented by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.
On Saturday, Zelenskyy confirmed a planned visit to the United States on August 18 to meet with Trump.
