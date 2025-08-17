https://sputnikglobe.com/20250817/indias-ratha-yatra-chariot-festival-celebrated-in-moscow-as-part-of-india-day-events-1122651887.html

India's Ratha Yatra Chariot Festival Celebrated in Moscow as Part of India Day Events

Before the start of the procession, the organizer of the India Day in Moscow, Indian businessman and IT developer Kartik Kotwani, welcomed those gathered for the celebration. Then the seven-foot-high chariot drove along the street, pulled manually by several 80-foot-long ropes. It was followed by festival participants wearing traditional Indian dresses, chanting mantras and dancing to the sound of Indian drums and bells. Guests of the festival were treated to fresh fruit straight from the chariot. The India Day festival is taking place in Moscow for the 10th time from August 14-17. This year, it marks the 79th anniversary of India's independence and the 78th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. RIA Novosti serves as the festival's chief information partner.

