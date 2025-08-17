https://sputnikglobe.com/20250817/protests-in-serbia-leave-6-policemen-injured-56-people-detained-1122634624.html

Protests in Serbia Leave 6 Policemen Injured, 56 People Detained

Protests in Serbia Leave 6 Policemen Injured, 56 People Detained

Sputnik International

BELGRADE (Sputnik) - Six police officers were injured and 56 people were detained during overnight unrest amid protests in Serbia’s Valjevo, Belgrade and other... 17.08.2025, Sputnik International

2025-08-17T10:10+0000

2025-08-17T10:10+0000

2025-08-17T10:10+0000

world

serbia

belgrade

aleksandar vucic

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/11/1122634775_0:18:3072:1746_1920x0_80_0_0_6cd549dadeb6015fc7842374544bcbaf.jpg

Serbian Interior Minister Ivica Dacic told a briefing at night that 18 rioters had been detained in Valjevo and other cities, but the figure was not definitive. "During yesterday's uncoordinated actions, a total of 6 police officers were injured, 56 people were detained – 16 of them on reasonable suspicion of committing criminal offenses... while 35 more people were detained for committing administrative offenses," the ministry said in a statement. Among the detainees, 27 were in Belgrade and 29 in Valjevo. Mass protests in Valjevo, 100 kilometers (62 miles) west of Belgrade, started on Saturday evening after a video went viral on social media depicting harsh police actions against demonstrators in this city in the previous days. In the early hours of Sunday, the offices of the ruling Serbian Progressive Party and partner parties, the city administration, the court, and the prosecutor's office were attacked. Violent protests also occurred in the Novi Beograd district of the capital of Serbia, where the police used tear gas. The office of the Serbian Progressive Party of Vojislav Seselj, who publicly spoke out against the demonstrators, was also attacked in the Zemun district. There, windows were broken and walls were doused with paint. Incidents at protests were reported on social media and news from the cities of Novi Sad, Leskovac, Vranje. The Serbian Interior Ministry has not yet issued a statement. Last night, six police officers were injured and 38 people were detained during riots across Serbia. Unknown persons destroyed the office of the Serbian Progressive Party in Novi Sad on Friday night, and incidents occurred near party offices in Belgrade and other cities. Serbian Prime Minister Duro Macut condemned the violence and called for a reduction in tension. Serbian Patriarch Porfirije called on his fellow citizens to stop conflicts and discord. The Serbian Justice Ministry called the riots a blow to the constitutional order and warned of criminal liability for those involved. The ministry recalled that the constitution and laws of Serbia criminalized physical attacks, intimidation and threats on political grounds and that those committing them would be identified and punished according to the criminal code. Student and opposition protests began in Serbia after the collapse of a canopy at the Novi Sad train station on November 1, 2024, which resulted in the death of 16 people.

serbia

belgrade

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

serbia, belgrade, aleksandar vucic