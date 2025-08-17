International
Rubio: Putin is Key Player on Global Arena So US Needs to Negotiate With Him
Rubio: Putin is Key Player on Global Arena So US Needs to Negotiate With Him
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin is "already on the world stage" and controls the world's largest tactical nuclear arsenal, US Secretary of...
world
putin-trump meeting in alaska
russia
us
marco rubio
"He has the world's largest tactical nuclear arsenal in the world, and the second-largest strategic nuclear arsenal in the world ... All the media has done is talk about Putin all the time for the last 4 or 5 years," Rubio said in an interview with ABC News.Rubio also said that:Highlights of US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff's Interview to CNNWitkoff noted that:
15:10 GMT 17.08.2025 (Updated: 15:16 GMT 17.08.2025)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin is "already on the world stage" and controls the world's largest tactical nuclear arsenal, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Sunday, commenting on the criticism toward the presidential summit in Alaska.
"He has the world's largest tactical nuclear arsenal in the world, and the second-largest strategic nuclear arsenal in the world ... All the media has done is talk about Putin all the time for the last 4 or 5 years," Rubio said in an interview with ABC News.
Rubio also said that:
The United States engaged in discussions with European nations at the level of national security advisers regarding security guarantees for Ukraine
The United States has never mentioned that the recent US-Russia summit in Alaska was expected to end in a deal because Ukraine "is not there."
The United States is not a party to the conflict in Ukraine, but it is the only country in the world that is currently able to effectively contribute to ending it.
The most desirable outcome of the Ukrainian crisis for the United States is a permanent peace deal rather than a temporary ceasefire.
The ceasefire in Ukraine remains on Washington's agenda after the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in Alaska, but what the US ultimately wants is a permanent cessation of hostilities.
The United States is ready to maintain all the existing sanctions against Russia and potentially introduce new ones if no progress on the Ukrainian issue is achieved.

Highlights of US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff's Interview to CNN

Witkoff noted that:
The United States does not impose any decisions on possible territorial concessions on Kiev, but acts strictly as a mediator in a negotiation process that should be ultimately made between Russia and Ukraine, US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff added.
It is for this reason that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and several European leaders are coming to the White House on August 18 to discuss this issue with Trump.
The issue of territories in the Ukrainian conflict would be discussed with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his meeting with US President Donald Trump on August 18.
