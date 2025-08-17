International
Who’s Zelensky’s Backup for His Meeting With Trump?
Who’s Zelensky’s Backup for His Meeting With Trump?
European leaders are travelling to the US on August 18 to accompany Zelensky during his meeting with US President Trump.
🔹 Finnish President Alexander Stubb (according to the Finnish President's office) 🔹 French President Emmanuel Macron (per the Élysée Palace) 🔹 British PM Keir Starmer (according to Downing Street) 🔹 NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte (according to the alliance’s statement) 🔹 German Chancellor Friedrich Merz (as per German government spokesman Stefan Cornelius) 🔹 European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen 🔹 Italy’s PM Giorgia Meloni (according to Sky News)Trump to Meet Zelensky First, Then EU Leaders - Report US President Donald Trump will first meet privately with Ukraine’s Zelensky in Washington on Monday, and only after that EU leaders will take part in the meeting, Bild reports, citing sources in the German government. A working lunch and multi-hour discussions are planned in an expanded format, the report adds.
16:11 GMT 17.08.2025 (Updated: 16:13 GMT 17.08.2025)
Vice President JD Vance, right, speaks with Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky, left, as President Donald Trump listens in the Oval Office at the White House, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, in Washington.
European leaders are travelling to the US on August 18 to accompany Zelensky during his meeting with US President Trump. Trump allowed Europeans to join without sending them an official invitation.
🔹 Finnish President Alexander Stubb (according to the Finnish President's office)
🔹 French President Emmanuel Macron (per the Élysée Palace)
🔹 British PM Keir Starmer (according to Downing Street)
🔹 NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte (according to the alliance’s statement)
🔹 German Chancellor Friedrich Merz (as per German government spokesman Stefan Cornelius)
🔹 European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen
🔹 Italy’s PM Giorgia Meloni (according to Sky News)

Trump to Meet Zelensky First, Then EU Leaders - Report

US President Donald Trump will first meet privately with Ukraine’s Zelensky in Washington on Monday, and only after that EU leaders will take part in the meeting, Bild reports, citing sources in the German government.
A working lunch and multi-hour discussions are planned in an expanded format, the report adds.
