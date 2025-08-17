https://sputnikglobe.com/20250817/whos-zelenskys-backup-for-his-meeting-with-trump-1122638100.html
Who’s Zelensky’s Backup for His Meeting With Trump?
Who’s Zelensky’s Backup for His Meeting With Trump?
Sputnik International
European leaders are travelling to the US on August 18 to accompany Zelensky during his meeting with US President Trump.
2025-08-17T16:11+0000
2025-08-17T16:11+0000
2025-08-17T16:13+0000
world
europe
nato
ukraine
us
russia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/01/1121610482_0:0:3000:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_5e3ea8ce2c5b7354566227142e503280.jpg
🔹 Finnish President Alexander Stubb (according to the Finnish President's office) 🔹 French President Emmanuel Macron (per the Élysée Palace) 🔹 British PM Keir Starmer (according to Downing Street) 🔹 NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte (according to the alliance’s statement) 🔹 German Chancellor Friedrich Merz (as per German government spokesman Stefan Cornelius) 🔹 European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen 🔹 Italy’s PM Giorgia Meloni (according to Sky News)Trump to Meet Zelensky First, Then EU Leaders - Report US President Donald Trump will first meet privately with Ukraine’s Zelensky in Washington on Monday, and only after that EU leaders will take part in the meeting, Bild reports, citing sources in the German government. A working lunch and multi-hour discussions are planned in an expanded format, the report adds.
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/01/1121610482_0:0:2664:1998_1920x0_80_0_0_f0a4e7948685c7cb354fe08c1448abc8.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
zelensky-trump meeting, eu leaders accompany zelensky for meeting trump
zelensky-trump meeting, eu leaders accompany zelensky for meeting trump
Who’s Zelensky’s Backup for His Meeting With Trump?
16:11 GMT 17.08.2025 (Updated: 16:13 GMT 17.08.2025)
European leaders are travelling to the US on August 18 to accompany Zelensky during his meeting with US President Trump. Trump allowed Europeans to join without sending them an official invitation.
🔹 Finnish President Alexander Stubb (according to the Finnish President's office)
🔹 French President Emmanuel Macron (per the Élysée Palace)
🔹 British PM Keir Starmer (according to Downing Street)
🔹 NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte (according to the alliance’s statement)
🔹 German Chancellor Friedrich Merz (as per German government spokesman Stefan Cornelius)
🔹 European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen
🔹 Italy’s PM Giorgia Meloni (according to Sky News)
Trump to Meet Zelensky First, Then EU Leaders - Report
US President Donald Trump will first meet privately with Ukraine’s Zelensky in Washington on Monday, and only after that EU leaders will take part in the meeting, Bild reports, citing sources in the German government.
A working lunch and multi-hour discussions are planned in an expanded format, the report adds.