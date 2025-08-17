https://sputnikglobe.com/20250817/whos-zelenskys-backup-for-his-meeting-with-trump-1122638100.html

Who’s Zelensky’s Backup for His Meeting With Trump?

European leaders are travelling to the US on August 18 to accompany Zelensky during his meeting with US President Trump.

🔹 Finnish President Alexander Stubb (according to the Finnish President's office) 🔹 French President Emmanuel Macron (per the Élysée Palace) 🔹 British PM Keir Starmer (according to Downing Street) 🔹 NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte (according to the alliance’s statement) 🔹 German Chancellor Friedrich Merz (as per German government spokesman Stefan Cornelius) 🔹 European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen 🔹 Italy’s PM Giorgia Meloni (according to Sky News)Trump to Meet Zelensky First, Then EU Leaders - Report US President Donald Trump will first meet privately with Ukraine’s Zelensky in Washington on Monday, and only after that EU leaders will take part in the meeting, Bild reports, citing sources in the German government. A working lunch and multi-hour discussions are planned in an expanded format, the report adds.

