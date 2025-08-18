Trump-Zelensky Talks: Key Statements
18:03 GMT 18.08.2025 (Updated: 18:33 GMT 18.08.2025)
© AP Photo / Julia Demaree NikhinsonPresident Donald Trump greets Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House, Monday, Aug. 18, 2025, in Washington.
© AP Photo / Julia Demaree Nikhinson
Following his meeting with Ukraine’s Zelensky, US President Donald Trump declared that there are decent odds of finally ending the Ukrainian conflict.
He added that:
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine’s Zelensky want to resolve the Ukrainian conflict
European leaders also want peace in the region
Zelensky did not give a clear answer whether he is ready for territorial concessions
An immediate ceasefire is not necessary to resolve the conflict
Today’s meeting with Zelensky and European leaders is not final
Ukraine will receive “very good” security but its NATO aspirations haven’t been discussed yet
NATO will have to foot the bill for the US weapons for Ukraine
