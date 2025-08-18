Trump-Zelensky Talks: Key Statements

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine’s Zelensky want to resolve the Ukrainian conflict Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine’s Zelensky want to resolve the Ukrainian conflict

European leaders also want peace in the region

Zelensky did not give a clear answer whether he is ready for territorial concessions

An immediate ceasefire is not necessary to resolve the conflict

Today's meeting with Zelensky and European leaders is not final

Ukraine will receive "very good" security but its NATO aspirations haven't been discussed yet