International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250818/highlights-of-trump-zelensky-talks-in-washington-1122646970.html
Trump-Zelensky Talks: Key Statements
Trump-Zelensky Talks: Key Statements
Sputnik International
Following his meeting with Ukraine’s Zelensky, US President Donald Trump declared that there are decent odds of finally ending the Ukrainian conflict.
2025-08-18T18:03+0000
2025-08-18T18:33+0000
world
donald trump
us
ukraine
nato
conflict
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/12/1122646812_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_415b7ee6586c9ff61a949666830015d4.jpg
He added that:
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/12/1122646812_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ba9564efc77e3045eccc52d155b32cde.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
trump, zelensky, ukraine, nato, us, russia
trump, zelensky, ukraine, nato, us, russia

Trump-Zelensky Talks: Key Statements

18:03 GMT 18.08.2025 (Updated: 18:33 GMT 18.08.2025)
© AP Photo / Julia Demaree NikhinsonPresident Donald Trump greets Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House, Monday, Aug. 18, 2025, in Washington.
President Donald Trump greets Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House, Monday, Aug. 18, 2025, in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.08.2025
© AP Photo / Julia Demaree Nikhinson
Subscribe
Following his meeting with Ukraine’s Zelensky, US President Donald Trump declared that there are decent odds of finally ending the Ukrainian conflict.
He added that:
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine’s Zelensky want to resolve the Ukrainian conflict
European leaders also want peace in the region
Zelensky did not give a clear answer whether he is ready for territorial concessions
An immediate ceasefire is not necessary to resolve the conflict
Today’s meeting with Zelensky and European leaders is not final
Ukraine will receive “very good” security but its NATO aspirations haven’t been discussed yet
NATO will have to foot the bill for the US weapons for Ukraine
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала