https://sputnikglobe.com/20250818/indian-pm-modi-holds-phone-call-with-putin-1122643570.html
Modi Thanks Putin for Briefing Him on Alaska Summit With Trump
Modi Thanks Putin for Briefing Him on Alaska Summit With Trump
2025-08-18T12:11+0000
2025-08-18T12:23+0000
*India consistently advocates for a peaceful resolution to the Ukrainian conflict and supports all efforts in this direction, Modi told Putin *Modi expressed his anticipation for continued meetings with Putin in the coming days
12:11 GMT 18.08.2025 (Updated: 12:23 GMT 18.08.2025)
Russian President Vladimir Putin bids farewell to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi following their meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia.
Russian President Vladimir Putin bids farewell to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi following their meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.08.2025
© Sputnik / Gavriil Grigorov
India's Prime Minister stated that he had a phone conversation with Putin, during which they discussed the meeting with Trump in Alaska.
Highlights of the conversation:
*India consistently advocates for a peaceful resolution to the Ukrainian conflict and supports all efforts in this direction, Modi told Putin
*Modi expressed his anticipation for continued meetings with Putin in the coming days
"Thank my friend, President Putin, for his phone call and for sharing insights on his recent meeting with [US] President Trump in Alaska. India has consistently called for a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict and supports all efforts in this regard. I look forward to our continued exchanges in the days to come," Modi said on X.
