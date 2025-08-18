International
Putin Briefs South African President Ramaphosa on Alaska Summit Outcome
Putin Briefs South African President Ramaphosa on Alaska Summit Outcome
Putin has briefed Ramaphosa on the key outcomes of the high-level Russian-American talks in Alaska.
Putin has briefed Ramaphosa on the key outcomes of the high-level Russian-American talks in Alaska Ramaphosa has expressed support for diplomatic efforts aimed at peaceful settlement of Ukrainian crisis in conversation with Putin.Russian President Vladimir Putin will continue a series of international telephone conversations and inform partners about the Alaska summit, the Kremlin said on Monday.
putin, ramaphosa, russia, south africa, alaska summit
Putin Briefs South African President Ramaphosa on Alaska Summit Outcome

10:26 GMT 18.08.2025
Putin has held a telephone conversation with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, the Kremlin said.
Putin has briefed Ramaphosa on the key outcomes of the high-level Russian-American talks in Alaska
Ramaphosa has expressed support for diplomatic efforts aimed at peaceful settlement of Ukrainian crisis in conversation with Putin.
Russian President Vladimir Putin will continue a series of international telephone conversations and inform partners about the Alaska summit, the Kremlin said on Monday.
