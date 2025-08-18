https://sputnikglobe.com/20250818/putin-briefs-south-african-president-ramaphosa-on-alaska-summit-outcome-1122642417.html
Putin Briefs South African President Ramaphosa on Alaska Summit Outcome
Putin has briefed Ramaphosa on the key outcomes of the high-level Russian-American talks in Alaska. Ramaphosa has expressed support for diplomatic efforts aimed at peaceful settlement of Ukrainian crisis in conversation with Putin. Russian President Vladimir Putin will continue a series of international telephone conversations and inform partners about the Alaska summit, the Kremlin said on Monday.
Putin has held a telephone conversation with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, the Kremlin said.
Putin has briefed Ramaphosa on the key outcomes of the high-level Russian-American talks in Alaska
Ramaphosa has expressed support for diplomatic efforts aimed at peaceful settlement of Ukrainian crisis in conversation with Putin.
Russian President Vladimir Putin will continue a series of international telephone conversations and inform partners about the Alaska summit, the Kremlin said on Monday.