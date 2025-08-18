https://sputnikglobe.com/20250818/putin-briefs-south-african-president-ramaphosa-on-alaska-summit-outcome-1122642417.html

Putin Briefs South African President Ramaphosa on Alaska Summit Outcome

Putin Briefs South African President Ramaphosa on Alaska Summit Outcome

Putin has briefed Ramaphosa on the key outcomes of the high-level Russian-American talks in Alaska.

Ramaphosa has expressed support for diplomatic efforts aimed at peaceful settlement of Ukrainian crisis in conversation with Putin.Russian President Vladimir Putin will continue a series of international telephone conversations and inform partners about the Alaska summit, the Kremlin said on Monday.

News

