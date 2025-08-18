https://sputnikglobe.com/20250818/ukraine-will-stop-at-nothing-amid-recent-attack-on-hungarys-pipeline---zakharova-1122641758.html

Ukraine Will Stop at Nothing Amid Recent Attack on Hungary's Pipeline - Zakharova

Ukraine Will Stop at Nothing Amid Recent Attack on Hungary's Pipeline - Zakharova

Sputnik International

The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday, commenting on the Ukrainian attack on an oil pipeline leading to Hungary, that Ukraine will stop at nothing.

2025-08-18T10:32+0000

2025-08-18T10:32+0000

2025-08-18T10:32+0000

world

ukraine

hungary

russia

peter szijjarto

maria zakharova

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/1f/1115904836_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_440df93384af34dc02454f9634168f54.jpg

“For all these years, Russia has been warning the ideologues - those from the Obama-Maidan club - who’ve been fostering the Kiev regime, that this immoral and bloodthirsty monster will never stop and, like a filthy contagion, will spread throughout the world. In Africa, they have already committed terrorist attacks. They’ve popped up in the Middle East. They’ve sucked Central Asian citizens into terrorism. They’ve taken control of the illegal arms trade in Europe. [And] they've perfected black market organ transplants for Western clients. Bankovaya will stop at nothing now,” Maria Zakharova wrote on Telegram.Earlier in the day, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said that oil supplies to Hungary had been suspended indefinitely due to another attack by Ukraine on an oil pipeline.

ukraine

hungary

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

hungary, russia, ukraine, ukraine's attack on hungary's pipiline, maria zakharova