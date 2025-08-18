https://sputnikglobe.com/20250818/ukraine-will-stop-at-nothing-amid-recent-attack-on-hungarys-pipeline---zakharova-1122641758.html
Ukraine Will Stop at Nothing Amid Recent Attack on Hungary's Pipeline - Zakharova
The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday, commenting on the Ukrainian attack on an oil pipeline leading to Hungary, that Ukraine will stop at nothing.
“For all these years, Russia has been warning the ideologues - those from the Obama-Maidan club - who’ve been fostering the Kiev regime, that this immoral and bloodthirsty monster will never stop and, like a filthy contagion, will spread throughout the world. In Africa, they have already committed terrorist attacks. They’ve popped up in the Middle East. They’ve sucked Central Asian citizens into terrorism. They’ve taken control of the illegal arms trade in Europe. [And] they've perfected black market organ transplants for Western clients. Bankovaya will stop at nothing now,” Maria Zakharova wrote on Telegram.Earlier in the day, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said that oil supplies to Hungary had been suspended indefinitely due to another attack by Ukraine on an oil pipeline.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday, commenting on the Ukrainian attack on an oil pipeline leading to Hungary, that Ukraine will stop at nothing.
"For all these years, Russia has been warning the ideologues - those from the Obama-Maidan club - who've been fostering the Kiev regime, that this immoral and bloodthirsty monster will never stop and, like a filthy contagion, will spread throughout the world. In Africa, they have already committed terrorist attacks. They've popped up in the Middle East. They've sucked Central Asian citizens into terrorism. They've taken control of the illegal arms trade in Europe. [And] they've perfected black market organ transplants for Western clients. Bankovaya will stop at nothing now," Maria Zakharova wrote on Telegram.
Earlier in the day, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said that oil supplies to Hungary had been suspended indefinitely due to another attack by Ukraine on an oil pipeline.